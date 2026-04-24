Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Delhi Weather Today: Delhi witnessed the hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature soaring way above the normal range and weather officials sounding a fresh warning on a fresh heatwave. The sudden increase in mercury has caused concern to the residents, especially since the city is moving into the peak season of summer. Meteorological authorities have warned that the hot weather conditions will probably continue in the upcoming two days, and it is important that everyone takes precautionary measures.

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C

Delhi Weather Today: Over the following few days, temperatures in New Delhi, the nation’s capital, are expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius, with no more change. The highest temperature on Friday that is today, is predicted to be around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is forecast to be close to 26 degrees. Daytime temperatures are predicted to stay above average. With bright skies predicted, a yellow notice for scorching conditions has been issued.

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Delhi Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department reported that maximum temperatures in some areas of the capital had crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark and some places had even approached even greater levels. The hot dry winds and low humidity coupled with the strong sunlight have added to the unpleasant weather conditions. The heatwave alert has been declared, and it is recommended that the population should do little outdoor activity during the afternoon when the temperatures are the highest. The effects of the heat have been experienced throughout the city, as people are visiting places less frequently and there is more demand on water and electricity.

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: What To Do And What Not To Do In This Weather?

Delhi Weather Today: There is also a risk of increased cases of heat related diseases like dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke as pointed out by hospitals and health professionals. Children, the elderly and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable during such extreme weather conditions. Authorities have encouraged people to drink a lot of water, wear light clothes and not expose themselves to direct sunlight. The administration is also keeping a close eye on the situation, and the essential services are not affected. With the heatwave continuing to choke the capital of Delhi, government officials are stressing the need to be aware and prepared to reduce the health hazards and to adapt to the increased temperature.

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