Why Did Raghav Chadha Join BJP? Check Full List Of 7 AAP MPs Who Joined PM Modi’s Party, Including Swati Maliwal And Harbhajan Singh

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: In a significant political development, the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a setback after senior leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal announced a split in the party. Addressing a press conference, the trio said that more than two-thirds of AAP’s members in the Rajya Sabha have decided to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Raghav Chadha said the group has formally invoked constitutional provisions for the merger and submitted signed documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Who Are The 7 AAP MPs Merging With BJP?

According to Raghav Chadha, AAP currently has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, and seven of them have backed the move. Apart from the three leaders who addressed the media, the others include Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

He claimed that all seven MPs have signed the letter submitted to the Chairman, signalling their intent to formally join the BJP.

‘Party Has Drifted From Its Ideology,’ Says Raghav Chadha

Explaining the decision, Raghav Chadha alleged that AAP has moved away from its founding principles and is no longer working in the larger public interest.

“The party I dedicated years to has drifted from its values. I increasingly felt I was in the wrong place,” he said, adding that he is now choosing to step away and align himself with what he called the people’s mandate.

Row Intensifies Within AAP

The development comes shortly after Raghav Chadha was removed as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. In recent days, several AAP leaders had criticised him, accusing him of being lenient towards the BJP.

Responding to the criticism, Raghav Chadha dismissed the allegations as a coordinated campaign against him. In a post on X, he said the repeated claims followed a pattern and were meant to damage his credibility.

With the split now out in the open, the political battle between AAP and BJP is expected to intensify in the coming days.

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