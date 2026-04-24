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Home > World News > ‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Giorgia Meloni’s viral jhumka selfie wins desi hearts; ‘Kaun gift kiya’ and ‘add a bindi’ comments flood social media.

Giorgia Meloni’s viral jhumka selfie wins desi hearts. (Photo:X/@GiorgiaMeloni)
Giorgia Meloni’s viral jhumka selfie wins desi hearts. (Photo:X/@GiorgiaMeloni)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 24, 2026 14:42:26 IST

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‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s unexpected viral Indian makeover moment goes viral. Meloni has become the talk of Indian social media for a very unassuming reason, a simple instant photograph she posted on Instagram a few days back. The selfie, which has gone viral across the Indian social media space for all the wrong reasons, is not a political one but one for its desi element! Prime Minister Meloni has been spotted wearing a pair of gorgeous Indian jhumkas which have resonated with the Indian audience. Her fashion statement led to a lot of comments and conversations on the Indian social media platform. It also gave rise to humour amongst Indian social media users.

What made Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s fashion statement so unique?

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been spotted in a beige sweater under a grey blazer with two very simple silver jhumkas that are very beautiful. Her half-up, half-down hairstyle with curtain bangs and her soft makeup also added to her look making it more appealing. Many of the Indians have pointed out that the earring looks like a chandbali style of jhumkas having latkan and ghungroo.



How ‘Desi Internet’ reacted to the jhumka moment

Indian social media users were quick to comment, gushing over the look. The question “Kaun gift kiya?” was one of the most viral, showing the humorous curiosity over the origin of the earrings. Some went further to comment “You deserve one bindi on forehead”, which turned into a trending comment on social media. Comments like “Love from India” and “The jhumkas look great on you” were also popular while meme-makers shared GIFs of Alia Bhatt from the song “What Jhumka” from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Did it come out in the middle of a controversy?

It comes with an interesting fact that it also came around the time when Meloni was facing criticism from political circles. She was recently criticized by Russian TV show host Vladimir Solovyov after her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and her statement regarding the current political situation in the world. She had also recently made a comment that was linked to Donald Trump. Meloni responded to the criticism with a strong statement in the caption of her Instagram post, saying she would not allow anyone to dictate her government’s decisions and reaffirmed her commitment to the interests of Italy.

Is this the first time Meloni is seen with Indian jewellery?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Meloni sport Indian-style accessories. She’s posted earlier videos on her socials where she sported jhumkas along with her formal outfits, and now this…

The global journey of jhumkas is not new either. The fashion giant Ralph Lauren recently sparked a similar controversy when they displayed jhumka-like earrings during Paris Fashion Week without acknowledging the South Asian origins of this jewellery style. Read more

What does the viral moment mean?

For Meloni’s jhumka selfie to go viral in such a short time, it shows how our age of social media has amplified cultural exchanges through humour, admiration, and participation. From “Kaun gift kiya” to “You deserve one bindi”, Indian users have been claiming and celebrating elements of Indian culture on a global platform since the selfie was posted. This means that Meloni’s viral post is about more than just a piece of jewellery; it’s about how our identities, style, and online communities interact in the age of hyper-connectivity. 

ALSO READ: ‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

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Tags: Giorgia Meloni jhumkahome-hero-pos-11Italian PMMelodiMeloni jhumka PicMeloni viral photomodi - meloni

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‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

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‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

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‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’
‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’
‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’
‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

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