‘Jadavpur University Needs Academic Calm, Not Chaos’: PM Modi Hits Out At Bengal Govt Over Campus Condition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that “anti-national slogans” are being scrawled on the walls of Jadavpur University’s campus, blaming the West Bengal government for ‘failing’ to protect the state’s largest educational institution. Speaking at an election rally in Jadavpur, he alleged that the campus environment has deteriorated and students are being pushed into agitation instead of academics, intensifying political debate ahead of polling.

Campus Atmosphere Under Fire

“Jadavpur University’s name was once taken with respect around the world. This campus was founded on the bedrock of nationalism. But look at the situation here today: threats are being issued inside the campus, anti-national slogans are being scrawled on the walls, and students are being forced to take to the streets in protests instead of focusing on their studies,” he said.

He further stressed the need for restoring an academic environment, arguing that educational spaces should remain free from intimidation and unrest, and urged focus on student welfare and learning.

TMC Government Faces Allegations

“We want an academic atmosphere here, not chaos. We want dialogue here, not threats. A government that cannot save its own state’s largest educational institution, how will it save Bengal’s future, how will it save the future of Bengal’s youth?” he added.

PM further accused Mamata Banerjee of “destroying the identity of Bengal” and raised concerns over alleged infiltration and displacement impacting local livelihoods. He claimed governance failures have worsened conditions for residents and youth in the state.

“In the last 15 years, the TMC government has destroyed the identity of Bengal. In Bengal, infiltrators are being brought in and settled. Here, they are occupying the lands of Bengal and are taking away the livelihoods of the local people. On one hand, there is the corruption of the TMC; on the other, there is the oppression of the infiltrators. The youth of Bengal are forced to leave their homes in search of a livelihood. The solution to this problem will come when the TMC is completely defeated, and the BJP comes to power with all its might,” he said.

Modi also campaigned for BJP candidate Sarbari Mukherjee against TMC’s sitting MLA Debabrata Majumdar. Jadavpur, once a CPI(M) stronghold, has witnessed tight electoral contests in recent years as Bengal moves through its multi-phase Assembly elections.

All Inputs From ANI.

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