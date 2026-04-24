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Home > Entertainment News > Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Web Series For Glorifying Lawrence Bishnoi, Warns THIS Ott Platform

Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Web Series For Glorifying Lawrence Bishnoi, Warns THIS Ott Platform

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised ZEE5 not to release a gangster-linked documentary, citing risks to public order. Backed by court directions and police inputs, the move highlights rising scrutiny of OTT content in India.

Government Stops ZEE5 Gangster Documentary Release Over Law and Order Concerns
Government Stops ZEE5 Gangster Documentary Release Over Law and Order Concerns

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 24, 2026 14:13:41 IST

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Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Web Series For Glorifying Lawrence Bishnoi, Warns THIS Ott Platform

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has stepped in to halt the release of a controversial documentary on ZEE5, citing concerns over public order and the possible glorification of crime. The advisory reflects growing caution around digital content that touches on sensitive law-and-order issues.

Legal Pressure and Government Advisory

The directive is linked to an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (CWP-PIL-107-2026) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case involving Amarinder Singh Raja Warring versus the Union of India and others. In its April 24, 2026 communication, the Ministry referenced an earlier advisory issued on October 27, 2025, urging OTT platforms to act responsibly when publishing content related to gangsters and criminal activities.

Authorities flagged that the documentary includes dramatized storytelling, real-life footage, and narrative elements that could inadvertently glamorize organized crime. Inputs from the Punjab Police stressed that such portrayals might influence young audiences by normalizing criminal behaviour. Officials also warned that, given Punjab’s ongoing struggle against gangsterism, releasing such content could disrupt public order and create unrest.

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Court Orders and Content Scrutiny

The advisory also aligns with earlier judicial directions from the High Court. In a 2023 suo motu case involving alleged jail interviews of Lawrence Bishnoi, the court had ordered immediate removal and blocking of related digital content. The court noted that such material could encourage criminal activities and interfere with ongoing investigations and trials.

Reinforcing this stance, a January 28, 2026 order directed authorities to actively identify and take down online content that glorifies criminals. “In view of the judicial directions and the potential threat to public order, ZEE5 is advised not to release the said content,” the Ministry stated in its communication.

The Ministry clarified that the directive has been issued with proper approval from the competent authority and urged compliance. This move highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by OTT platforms in India, especially when content risks influencing public sentiment or undermining law enforcement efforts.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Documentary Faces Ban Demand By Punjab Police Ahead Of OTT Debut, Raising Questions Over Crime Glorification

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Tags: gangster documentaryhome-hero-pos-8OTT regulation IndiaPunjab and Haryana High CourtZEE5 controversy

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Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Web Series For Glorifying Lawrence Bishnoi, Warns THIS Ott Platform
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