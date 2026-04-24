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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

Islamabad United head coach Luke Ronchi lost his cool during a heated PSL 2026 press conference after a journalist repeatedly interrupted a female colleague. Following a frustrating loss to the Rawalpindiz, Ronchi’s "I don't give a sh*t" remark has gone viral, sparking a massive debate on media decorum and respect in Pakistan cricket.

Luke Ronchi (X)
Luke Ronchi (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 24, 2026 18:10:09 IST

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PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

PSL 2026: Instances from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) consistently chuckle up fans on the internet users on social media. The internet is laden with videos that either make viewers laugh uncontrollably or offer insights into the troubling state of Pakistan Cricket. A video featuring Islamabad United head coach Luke Ronchi adds to the collection of similar instances, showing the former New Zealand cricketer putting a Pakistani journalist in his place.

The event occurred on Thursday following Islamabad United’s defeat to Rawalpindi by six wickets. At the post-match press conference, a female reporter started to ask a question, but was cut off by a male reporter. The ex-cricketer lost his temper due to the disruption, instructing the man to adhere to the questioning sequence.

“Boss, we are in order at the moment,” Ronchi said.

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The male reporter appeared unhappy about not being allowed to pose a question, prompting the Islamabad head coach to respond, “He can ask me a question. I don’t give a shit.”

Noticing the rising tension, the media coordinator issued a caution against disrupting the decorum of the press conference.

“Can you please make sure that the journalists actually respect the decorum of this press conference?” the media coordinator said.

“If there’s any problem with the journalist, they can speak to me directly rather than interrupting Luke Ronchi during his answer. I think this is the decorum we Pakistanis need to keep because this is going international.” Check out the video here:



Islamabad Lost To Rawalpindiz:

Earlier, Islamabad United never quite got going after being put in to bat, losing wickets at regular intervals and failing to stitch together meaningful partnerships. Under constant pressure, they could only post a modest 137 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a below-par target, Rawalpindi Raiders came out with clear intent, making the most of some wayward bowling. They kept the chase under control throughout and comfortably got home with 11 balls to spare, sealing their first win of PSL 2026.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Today’s Match At Chinnaswamy — Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans?

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PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

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PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO
PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO
PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO
PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

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