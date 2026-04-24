PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

PSL 2026: Instances from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) consistently chuckle up fans on the internet users on social media. The internet is laden with videos that either make viewers laugh uncontrollably or offer insights into the troubling state of Pakistan Cricket. A video featuring Islamabad United head coach Luke Ronchi adds to the collection of similar instances, showing the former New Zealand cricketer putting a Pakistani journalist in his place.

The event occurred on Thursday following Islamabad United’s defeat to Rawalpindi by six wickets. At the post-match press conference, a female reporter started to ask a question, but was cut off by a male reporter. The ex-cricketer lost his temper due to the disruption, instructing the man to adhere to the questioning sequence.

“Boss, we are in order at the moment,” Ronchi said.

The male reporter appeared unhappy about not being allowed to pose a question, prompting the Islamabad head coach to respond, “He can ask me a question. I don’t give a shit.”

Noticing the rising tension, the media coordinator issued a caution against disrupting the decorum of the press conference.

“Can you please make sure that the journalists actually respect the decorum of this press conference?” the media coordinator said.

“If there’s any problem with the journalist, they can speak to me directly rather than interrupting Luke Ronchi during his answer. I think this is the decorum we Pakistanis need to keep because this is going international.” Check out the video here:

A pakistani journalist harrassed ex NZ, Aus wicket keeper batter Luke Ronchi in press conference of PSL & he made him frustrated to the point that made Ronchi say, “I dont give a shit”. Why Pakistanis are like this? Cant even respect their guests. pic.twitter.com/Abad2kFTk3 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 24, 2026







Islamabad Lost To Rawalpindiz:

Earlier, Islamabad United never quite got going after being put in to bat, losing wickets at regular intervals and failing to stitch together meaningful partnerships. Under constant pressure, they could only post a modest 137 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a below-par target, Rawalpindi Raiders came out with clear intent, making the most of some wayward bowling. They kept the chase under control throughout and comfortably got home with 11 balls to spare, sealing their first win of PSL 2026.

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