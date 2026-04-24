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Home > India News > Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?

Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?

RAGHAV CHADHA JOINS BJP: In a major political shake-up, Raghav Chadha has quit AAP and joined BJP, claiming two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs will merge under constitutional provisions.

Raghav Chadha and Arvind Kejriwal (IMAGE: X)
Raghav Chadha and Arvind Kejriwal (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: April 24, 2026 17:36:58 IST

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Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?

RAGHAV CHADHA JOINS BJP:  Just days after a big clash with the Aam Aadmi Party over losing his spot as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha called it quits. On Friday, he announced he’d leave Arvind Kejriwal’s party and join the BJP. He made it official during a press conference in Delhi, sitting beside Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal. Chadha said two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs are making the move too. They’ll merge with the BJP under constitutional provisions.

Raghav Chadha pulls a shocker, joins BJP after getting demoted by AAP

Chadha in an official statement shared:

“We’ve decided that two-thirds of us in the Rajya Sabha from AAP will merge with the BJP using the Constitution.” 

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Apart from Raghav Chadha, who else from AAP is joining BJP? 

 It’s not just him. Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal are leaving AAP and joining the BJP as well. Speaking to reporters, Chadha said other Rajya Sabha MPs, such as Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh, are also walking away from AAP.

When asked why he decided to leave, Raghav Chadha sounded pretty emotional. He said he’d poured fifteen years of his life, “blood and sweat,” into AAP, but the party has lost its way. “The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat…has strayed from its principles, values and morals. It doesn’t work for the country anymore just its own interests. Honestly, I started feeling like I was the right man in the wrong party.”

He added that it was time to step back from AAP and reconnect with the public. His announcement really turned up the heat on AAP’s internal drama. After being removed from such a key post, Chadha’s decision marks one of the biggest rifts in AAP’s leadership in years.

Raghav Chadha: Full list of AAP MPs switching to BJP

Raghav Chadha 

Sandeep Pathak

Ashok Mittal

Swati Maliwal

Harbhajan Singh

Rajinder Gupta

Vikram Sahney

What happens to Arvind Kejriwal’s party in Rajya Sabha?

Raghav Chadha says he’s joining the BJP, and he’s not going alone. At a press conference today, Chadha announced that about two-thirds of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs will make the switch with him. That’s a huge setback for Arvind Kejriwal, who just weeks ago took Chadha out of his deputy leader role in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha didn’t hold back in his criticism, saying the party that once promised to fight corruption in Delhi has drifted away from its original ideals. “We’ve already signed and sent the letter to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Most of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs come from Punjab, and losing many of them at once is a serious blow. This all follows Chadha’s recent demotion and growing talk about rifts within the party leadership. There’s been a lot of tension bubbling up, and now it’s finally spilling over. 

Speaking of the Rajya Sabha, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP will be left with 3 members in the Rajya Sabha. AAP is already relatively small in the Rajya Sabha, and the loss of seven members will have a severely negative impact on its parliamentary strength, its capacity to raise issues, engage in debates, and impact legislation. It would also diminish the national visibility and bargaining power of the party.

To the BJP, such a change would solidify its position in the Upper House, as it seeks to easily push bills through where it is usually short of a complete majority. But, unless the defection is legally significant, the defection might start disqualification procedures, i.e. the seven MPs might lose their seats entirely, not increasing the BJP tally instantly.

MUST READ: ‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

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Tags: arvind kejriwalhome-hero-pos-1latest AAP newslatest BJP newsraghav chadhaRAGHAV CHADHA JOINS BJP

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Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?

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Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?

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Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?
Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?
Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?
Political Storm Unveiled By ‘Silenced’ Raghav Chadha Hits AAP Big, 2/3rd MPs Join BJP, What Happens To Arvind Kejriwal’s Party Now?

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