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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins confirms his IPL 2026 return for the Match 36 clash against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 25. Recovered from a back injury, Cummins will take back the leadership from Ishan Kishan as SRH chases their fourth straight win. Get the latest injury updates, SRH's predicted playing XI, and details on Cummins’ viral Instagram announcement.

Pat Cummins (X)
Pat Cummins (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 24, 2026 18:59:24 IST

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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

Australia’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has suggested his comeback in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s upcoming IPL 2026 game against the Rajasthan Royals. In three images shared by Cummins on his Instagram on Friday (April 24), he can be spotted practicing bowling in the nets, providing the much-needed boost to the franchise.. In the caption of the currently viral post, the 32-year-old fast bowler expressed his eagerness to return to it (action) tomorrow (on Saturday, April 25).

“Been a long time coming, stinging to get back into it tomorrow,” Cummins captioned the post.

A look at his Instagram post:


Cummins, who was retained for a staggering 18 crore by the 2016 IPL champions before the IPL 2025 mega auction, last participated in a competitive cricket match in December 2025 and captained Australia to victory against England in the third Ashes Test. He was named in Australia’s initial T20 World Cup 2026 roster but was subsequently excluded from the 20-team event in India and Sri Lanka because of fitness concerns. The identical fitness-related problems also postponed his return to the IPL.

With Cummins unavailable, star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan captained SRH in the first seven matches of the current IPL 2026 season, achieving four victories.

It will be fascinating to observe whether Cummins resumes his role as SRH captain on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur or competes under Ishan’s guidance.

Ishan Kishan Should Stay As Captain: Bangar

A few days ago, ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar commended Ishan’s captaincy in IPL 2026 and mentioned that the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand ought to remain SRH captain upon Cummins’ return.

“Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn’t look flustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field,” Bangar said on JioHotstar.

“The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan should continue captaining SRH. More often than not, having an Indian captain brings consistency,” he added.

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Tags: IPL 2026Pat Cummins

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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

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