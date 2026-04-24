Inside Mukesh Ambani’s Daily Menu At Antilia: From Simple Gujarati Dishes To A Wide Spread Of Global Cuisine, Here’s What They Eat Every Day

Mukesh Ambani: Despite living in one of the world’s most expensive homes, the Ambani family follows a largely simple and disciplined food routine at their residence, Antilia in Mumbai. Reports suggest the family sticks to a strict vegetarian diet, focusing on balanced and nutritious meals. Breakfast is usually light, with Mukesh Ambani often starting his day with papaya juice and idli-sambar, while other family members prefer fruits, dry fruits and fresh juices.

Lunch is wholesome yet traditional, typically including dal, rice, vegetables, roti, soup and salad, often with a Gujarati touch reflecting the family’s roots. Dinner, on the other hand, is kept light, with millet rotis, vegetables and salads forming the core of the meal.

From Gujarati Meals To Global Tastes

While daily meals remain simple and rooted in Indian cuisine, the Ambanis do indulge occasionally. Reports mention that snacks like sev puri are enjoyed once a week, while junk food is limited to rare occasions, sometimes just once a month.

The kitchen is also capable of preparing global dishes when required, reflecting a mix of traditional preferences and international tastes. Still, the focus remains on clean, home-style food rather than extravagant spreads.

In many ways, what stands out is the contrast. Inside a home known for unmatched luxury, the everyday menu remains surprisingly relatable, built around simple, vegetarian meals and a system designed to feed hundreds every single day.

Why Are 4,000 Rotis Made Every Day At Antilia?

One of the most talked-about details about the Ambani household is the sheer scale of its kitchen operations. Around 4,000 rotis are reportedly prepared every day at Antilia.

This isn’t just for the family. The rotis are cooked to feed nearly 600 staff members, including security personnel, drivers, housekeeping teams and other employees who work across the massive residence. To manage this scale, the kitchen functions almost like a professional facility, using machines to produce rotis in bulk while chefs ensure consistency in taste and quality.

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