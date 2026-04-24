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Home > Lifestyle News > Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

Hyderabad has summer camps now from April to May 2026. They offer sports, outdoor fun, art and tech classes. Parents can pick day camps, weekend programs or residential camps based on their childs age. What they like. These summer camps in Hyderabad cover a range of activities for kids.The camps are, for sports, outdoor adventure, creative arts and tech learning. Parents choose camps based on their childs age and interests.

Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 24, 2026 18:02:22 IST

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Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

As summer starts parents in Hyderabad want to find things for their kids to do during the holidays. They are looking for things that’re fun and will help their kids learn. Summer camps are a choice because they have a lot of different activities like sports and arts. Kids can also learn about robots. How to be more confident. There are summer camps in Hyderabad that will start in April and May 2026. These camps are good for kids because they help them make friends and learn new things. Summer camps are also a way for kids to get out and be active. Parents like summer camps because they help kids become more confident and learn skills. Summer camps in Hyderabad are an option for kids, during the holidays.

Here are the Top 7 Summer Camps in Hyderabad for Kids: Perfect for Outdoor Activities, Sports and Learning

1. London Kids Preschool Summer Camp (KPHB)

This summer camp is great for kids. They do fun things like art, dance and storytelling. They also play games. Do some basic sports.

The camp happens from April 6 to May 29 2026. It is for kids aged 2 to 8 years. The focus is on learning and play.

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This camp is ideal for toddlers and young kids who need to have fun and learn at the time.

2. Summer Camp 2K26 by Clara School

This camp is a mix of education and fun. Kids learn things and have a good time.

The camp happens from April 27 to May 26 2026. It is for kids aged 2 to 12 years. They focus on music, arts, dance and drama.

This camp is good for kids who want to learn skills and have fun.

3. The Little Gym Summer Camp (Banjara Hills)

This camp is about being active and moving around. Kids do gymnastics. Play games.

The camp happens from April 24 to June 7 2026. It is for kids aged 3 to 12 years. They do gymnastics, movement and group play.

This camp is great if you want your kids to stay active during the summer.

4. Wild Survival Academy Outdoor Camp

This camp is for kids who love adventure. They learn survival skills. Play outside.

The camp happens from April 26 to April 28 2026. It is for kids aged 8 to 15 years. They focus on survival skills and nature.

This camp is perfect for kids who love the outdoors.

5. Meraki Summer Camp (Gachibowli & Residential Camp)

This camp is a mix of leadership and creativity. Kids learn things and have fun.

The residential camp starts on May 4 2026. The day camp in Gachibowli starts on May 27 2026. It is for kids aged 7 to 16 years. They focus on AI, robotics and leadership.

This camp is great for kids who want to learn skills and have fun.

6. Kids Summer Camp at Kidz District

This camp is short and fun. Kids do art, science and yoga.

The camp happens in April 2026. It is for kids aged 4 and above. They do art, science experiments, yoga and storytelling.

This camp is great for kids who want to try things.

7. Residential Summer Camp India (Hyderabad Batch)

This camp is an intensive experience. Kids learn skills and have fun.

The camp happens from May 3 to May 24 2026. It is for kids aged 8 to 18 years. They focus on leadership, discipline and sports.

This camp is best, for kids who want a structured experience.

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Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

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Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

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Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities
Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities
Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities
Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

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