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Home > Entertainment News > If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

If Wishes Could Kill explores a deadly app granting wishes with fatal costs, blending teen angst, horror, and suspense in a binge-worthy K-drama.

If Wishes Could Kill explores a deadly app granting wishes with fatal costs. (Photo: X/Netflix)
If Wishes Could Kill explores a deadly app granting wishes with fatal costs. (Photo: X/Netflix)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 24, 2026 19:07:03 IST

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If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

If Wishes Could Kill Review: In an age where everything from our relationships to our identities is decided by our smartphones, If Wishes Could Kill explores the terrifying possibility of an app that would grant your every wish… but at the price of your life. While the premise may feel familiar to dedicated horror fans, If Wishes Could Kill delivers on the emotional intensity, a sense of dread, and steady pacing required to keep you hooked week after week on this Korean horror-thriller.

What Is the Plot of If Wishes Could Kill?

If Wishes Could Kill tells the story of five high school students who discover a strange and delicious wish-granting app called Girigo. Assuming this to be some sort of joke, the five teenagers test it out, only to discover that it is real, but with a gruesome catch. As soon as a wish is granted you have 24 hours until your death. Soon the teens set out to try to find the origins and creators of the app. Along the way, their friendship is tested, and paranoia spreads. The story becomes a tense race against time, and a descent into fear and desperation.

The show quickly becomes more than a simple horror story, as insecurities, jealousy, and secrets threaten to tear the group apart.

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The series has a young cast of promising actors such as Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je,

The show is told with Park Youn-seo as the director and Park Joong-seop as the writer, which are known to be well-balanced with their horror elements and character-focused storyline. The lead, Kang Mi-na, is given emotional support that may be missing in the otherwise predictable story.

The Reasons Why We Like This Show

It’s mainly the atmosphere and the pacing of the story that resonate with us. The ticking clock of the countdown gives us a sense of urgency. The combination of supernatural and psychological horror is interesting.

Themes such as insecurity of teenagers, craving for validation, and impulsiveness are frequently seen in the show.

In this digital era, our personal wants are amplified with no filter.

The Reasons Why We Hate This Show

We’ve seen films like Wish Upon and Countdown, each with “wish-for-a-price” as the premise. It is not hard to predict the plot twists for those who are well-versed in the horror genre.

Who are the main people behind the show?

On the plus side, while the characters are relatable, most of them don’t go beyond their archetypes. The series hints at philosophical issues surrounding desire and consequence, but never goes deeper, staying mainly on the surface.

Is If Wishes Could Kill Worth Binge-Watching?

If you’re searching for a bingeable K-drama that mixes horror with heart-wrenching emotion, you’ve found it. Doesn’t break new ground, but its solid performances, creepy tone, and familiar themes make for a respectable watch. In the end, If Wishes Could Kill does what it sets out to do as a warning in the digital age that sometimes getting what you wish for can cost you everything.

ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

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Tags: If Wishes Could KillIf Wishes Could Kill newsIf Wishes Could Kill reviewKorean horror seriesnetflix k drama

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If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

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If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist
If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist
If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist
If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

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