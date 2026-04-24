NEET UG 2026: NTA Lists Prohibited Items, Warns Candidates of Disqualification

The NEET UG 2026 is coming up. Students all over India are working really hard to get ready for this big test. It is not about studying for the test but also about following the rules on the day of the exam. The National Testing Agency, the people who give the UG 2026 have said some things that students need to do and not do when they go to take the test. They have made a list of things that students cannot bring into the exam room. If a student breaks these rules they might not be able to take the test all. So students need to make sure they know what they can and cannot do. They need to be very careful about what they bring with them on the day of the NEET UG 2026. The National Testing Agency is very serious about these rules, for the UG 2026.

List of Prohibited Items

The National Testing Agency (NTA) says that candidates must not bring any devices or restricted items into the exam hall.

Items like mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, calculators and any communication gadgets are not allowed.

Study materials, written notes, papers and log tables are also not allowed.

Personal accessories like handbags, wallets, belts with metal buckles, caps and sunglasses are prohibited.

Candidates should only bring documents and permitted items.

Dress Code and Entry Rules

To make frisking and avoid delays candidates should wear simple clothes.

They should avoid wearing clothing, long sleeves and items with large buttons or metal parts.

Shoes should be light like slippers or sandals with heels.

Candidates from cultural or religious backgrounds who need to wear special clothes should report to the exam centre early for extra checking.

Strict Action for Rule Violations

The NTA warns that if a candidate is found with prohibited items or trying to cheat they will face action, including being disqualified from the exam.

In some cases candidates may also be stopped from taking exams.

The authorities have increased surveillance, including frisking, CCTV monitoring and biometric verification to ensure transparency and prevent cheating.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Students must bring their admit card an ID proof and a passport-size photograph as per guidelines.

It is recommended to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to complete security checks without stress.

By following all instructions candidates can focus on their performance rather than facing issues at the last moment.

The NEET UG exam is a gateway for medical admissions so following the rules is essential, for every aspirant.