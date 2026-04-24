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Home > World News > China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern

China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern

Three African countries suddenly denied flight permission for Taiwan President William Lai during his planned trip to Eswatini.

Three African countries suddenly denied flight permission for Taiwan President William Lai during his planned trip to Eswatini. Photo: AFP News
Three African countries suddenly denied flight permission for Taiwan President William Lai during his planned trip to Eswatini. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 24, 2026 23:18:57 IST

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China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern

The United States and Japan have strongly objected after three African countries suddenly denied flight permission for William Lai during his planned trip to Eswatini. The step is widely seen as it has been influenced by China, according to The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, Lai was scheduled to travel from Wednesday to Sunday to Taiwan’s sole African ally, Eswatini, where he was to attend celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s rule and his 58th birthday.

However, Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar suddenly rescinded clearance for the chartered flight to pass through their airspace, forcing a disruption to the trip. Reacting sharply, the US Department of State described the decision as a misuse of international aviation protocols.

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A spokesperson said that such actions undermine the neutrality of global airspace management systems, alleging that the countries acted under pressure from China. The official emphasised that Flight Information Regions are meant to ensure aviation safety and should not be weaponised for political purposes.

Washington further accused Beijing of intensifying its campaign to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, calling the move part of a broader strategy of coercion that threatens regional stability and global prosperity.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara echoed concerns, stressing that maintaining the safety and integrity of international air travel is a shared global responsibility. Japanese lawmakers also voiced criticism, condemning what they described as coercive interference in sovereign decisions of third countries, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Several politicians took to social media to denounce China’s actions. Lawmaker Shoujiro Hiranuma argued that pressuring nations to alter independent decisions sets a dangerous precedent. Mizuho Umemura warned that such tactics, including alleged “debt-trap diplomacy,” risk damaging China’s global standing.

Others, including Hei Seki and Hirofumi Takinami, described the move as unjust suppression of Taiwan and a troubling example of authoritarian influence on international norms, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Road Trip Horror In Australia: Woman Falls Into Long-Drop Toilet, Gets Stuck Waist-Deep For Hours After It Collapsed

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Tags: African countriesEswatiniflight permissionTaiwan presidentwilliam-lai

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China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern

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China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern

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China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern
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China’s Pressure Derails Taiwan President’s Africa Visit, Raises Global Concern
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