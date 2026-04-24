RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

RCB vs GT: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted a historic masterclass as Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan continued his incredible rise in world cricket. In a high-stakes IPL 2026 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 24-year-old left-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu played an innings for the ages. He scored a stunning century that left the Bengaluru crowd speechless and made him a record holder.

What Is Sai Sudharsan’s Landmark Record?

Sudharsan got to three figures in 57 balls, showing the perfect balance of calmness and aggression. On the fourth ball of the 15th over, he tucked a delivery from Suyash Sharma for a single to finish his tonne. This was a historic moment. He hit 11 boundaries and 5 huge sixes during his innings, which helped the Gujarat Titans reach a very high total.

Sudharsan has done something that no other Indian has ever done in the league’s history with this century. He is now the first Indian and only the second batter in the world to score a century in three IPL seasons in a row. Chris Gayle, who hit hundreds in the 2011, 2012, and 2013 editions, is the only other player to have this kind of consistency. Sudharsan’s streak, which started in 2024 and ended in 2026, makes him one of the most dependable anchors in the shortest format.

What Elite Group Did Sai Sudharsan Join?

The young batter’s third IPL century also puts him in a small group of franchise stars. Sudharsan is now only the fifth player in IPL history to hit three or more centuries for the same team. He is now on a famous list that includes:

Virat Kohli: 8 centuries (RCB)

Jos Buttler: 7 centuries (RR)

Chris Gayle: 5 centuries (RCB)

Shubman Gill: 4 centuries (GT)

Within the Gujarat Titans camp, only captain Shubman Gill has more centuries to his name. The duo’s prolific scoring has turned the Ahmedabad-based franchise into one of the most feared batting units in the league.

What Was Sai Sudharsan’s Impact On The Game?

Sudharsan’s knock gave the Titans the perfect chance to shine, beyond just the individual awards. After the Powerplay, he was able to speed up, especially against the spinners, which kept GT’s run rate above 10 per over. Sudharsan’s maturity was clear as he skilfully avoided the short boundaries at Chinnaswamy, where he had already played for India in all three formats. GT finally finished with a score of 205/3, and Sai was out for 100 runs in 20 overs.

Read More: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Jaffer Believes Comparison With Kohli Led To The Downfall Of The Former Pakistan Skipper