LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

B Sai Sudharsan scripted history at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, becoming the first Indian to score a century in three consecutive IPL seasons. During the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 clash, the 24-year-old southpaw joined an elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle with his third ton for Gujarat Titans. Read more for match highlights and records broken.

Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat. Photo X
Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 24, 2026 22:03:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

RCB vs GT: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted a historic masterclass as Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan continued his incredible rise in world cricket. In a high-stakes IPL 2026 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 24-year-old left-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu played an innings for the ages. He scored a stunning century that left the Bengaluru crowd speechless and made him a record holder.

What Is Sai Sudharsan’s Landmark Record?

Sudharsan got to three figures in 57 balls, showing the perfect balance of calmness and aggression. On the fourth ball of the 15th over, he tucked a delivery from Suyash Sharma for a single to finish his tonne. This was a historic moment. He hit 11 boundaries and 5 huge sixes during his innings, which helped the Gujarat Titans reach a very high total.

Sudharsan has done something that no other Indian has ever done in the league’s history with this century. He is now the first Indian and only the second batter in the world to score a century in three IPL seasons in a row. Chris Gayle, who hit hundreds in the 2011, 2012, and 2013 editions, is the only other player to have this kind of consistency. Sudharsan’s streak, which started in 2024 and ended in 2026, makes him one of the most dependable anchors in the shortest format.

You Might Be Interested In

What Elite Group Did Sai Sudharsan Join?

The young batter’s third IPL century also puts him in a small group of franchise stars. Sudharsan is now only the fifth player in IPL history to hit three or more centuries for the same team. He is now on a famous list that includes:

  • Virat Kohli: 8 centuries (RCB)

  • Jos Buttler: 7 centuries (RR)

  • Chris Gayle: 5 centuries (RCB)

  • Shubman Gill: 4 centuries (GT)

Within the Gujarat Titans camp, only captain Shubman Gill has more centuries to his name. The duo’s prolific scoring has turned the Ahmedabad-based franchise into one of the most feared batting units in the league.

What Was Sai Sudharsan’s Impact On The Game? 

Sudharsan’s knock gave the Titans the perfect chance to shine, beyond just the individual awards. After the Powerplay, he was able to speed up, especially against the spinners, which kept GT’s run rate above 10 per over. Sudharsan’s maturity was clear as he skilfully avoided the short boundaries at Chinnaswamy, where he had already played for India in all three formats. GT finally finished with a score of 205/3, and Sai was out for 100 runs in 20 overs. 

Read More: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Jaffer Believes Comparison With Kohli Led To The Downfall Of The Former Pakistan Skipper

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gujarat-titansindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026rcbRoyal Challengers BengaluruSai Sudharsanvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Hazem vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Jaffer Believes Comparison With Kohli Led To The Downfall Of The Former Pakistan Skipper

Saudi Pro League (الدوري السعودي للمحترفين) 2026: Al Fateh vs Al Khaleej Live Streaming (بث مباشر) & Channel Details: Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India & Across the World

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Gets Big Boost Ahead Of Match Against Rajasthan Royals, Pat Cummins Drops Major Hint On Comeback

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

Road Trip Horror In Australia: Woman Falls Into Long-Drop Toilet, Gets Stuck Waist-Deep For Hours After It Collapsed

CUET PG 2026 Results OUT: Check Direct link, Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard And Apply For Counselling

Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

Why Has RBI Revoked Paytm Payments Bank License? Paytm’s Banking Operations Halted In Major Crackdown, Initiates Winding-Up Process

44 Second Obscene Video Of Odia Kirtan Singer Surfaces Online: 5 Arrested By Cyber Police, Here’s The Truth Behind Private Clip Going Viral

‘Telling Employee To “F* Off” During A Workplace Spat Without Sexual Intent Is…’: Here’s What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Said

Benjamin Netanyahu Latest Health Update: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Successful Treatment For Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: ‘Removed The Problem’

Conclave on “IBC at Ten: Innovation, Reform and Emerging Challenges”

If Wishes Could Kill Review: Netflix’s New K-Drama Blends Teen Angst, Technology And Terror With A Deadly Twist

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat
RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat
RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat
RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Scripts History With Century, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge IPL Feat

QUICK LINKS