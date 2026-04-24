Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Jaffer Believes Comparison With Kohli Led To The Downfall Of The Former Pakistan Skipper

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Jaffer posted a video of Babar Azam being likened to Virat Kohli on his social media accounts. Babar is one of Pakistan’s best hitters, according to the former Team India player, but he feels that comparisons to Kohli have contributed significantly to his demise. Although Babar is unquestionably a good player, Jaffer, who opened the batting for India in Test matches in the middle of the 2000s, claimed that Babar was overvalued. He went on to say that Babar was under a lot of strain because the Pakistani media overhyped him and made needless parallels to Kohli.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Jaffer says Babar is overhyped









Jaffer reaffirmed that even though Babar is a good player, he was rated above his limit in a recent video posted on his X account. The former Indian cricketer said, “Babar is a good player, there is no doubt about it. He has also performed well. I obviously like him a lot as a player. But I just thought he was rated more than his limit. He was rated more than his limit. Virat Kohli se compare karna shuru kar diya. They (Fans and media) made him the king. And I think that was the reason (for the downfall).”

“People around you treat you like that. The media is calling you King Babar. Unnecessary comparison started with Virat. And I think that pressure started playing in his mind. He tried to be like Virat Kohli. He tried to play like how Virat used to in the Indian team. He tried to play like that. He tried to perform like that. Virat is Virat — one of the greatest players of this generation. So, I felt that the media hyped him too much. And from there, his downslide started,” Jaffer added. He claimed that although Babar had the chance to assemble a formidable Pakistani team, the intended outcomes were not attained.

IPL 2026: How has Virat Kohli performed for RCB?

In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli has exuded a great level of form for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-handed batter has scored 247 runs in six innings. He averages close to 50 in the season, while striking at 157.32. Kohli’s performance in the season has helped the defending champions to have a great start in the season, where they have won four of their first six games.

PSL 2026: How has Babar Azam performed for Peshawar Zalmi?

Babar Azam has been in sensational form in the Pakistan Super League. The right-handed batter has scored 426 runs in eight matches. He is averaging 85.2 in the season while striking at more than 140. Babar’s batting performance has meant that Peshawar Zalmi is the only undefeated team in the tournament so far.

How has Virat Kohli performed in International cricket?

Virat Kohli has been unarguably the greatest batter to play all three formats of international cricket. The right-handed batter has played 559 games in international cricket and has scored more than 28,000 runs. He averages more than 52 at the international level and has multiple records. What makes Kohli special is his performances against the best teams. The right-handed batter has scored more than 13,000 runs against Australia, England, and South Africa. Meanwhile, in the ODI World Cup, Kohli has scored almost 1800 runs while averaging close to 60. He won the coveted trophy once in 2011.

Both Virat and Babar have displayed their strongest performances in the One-Day format. However, Virat, in spite of playing more than 300 games in the format, averages more than 58 while striking at 93.82 for his 14,797 runs. On the other hand, Babar has played significantly fewer games than Kohli. The Pakistani batter has scored just above 6,500 runs, but his average (53.72) and strike-rate (87.16) are lower in comparison to the Indian batter.

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