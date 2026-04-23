Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower reaches new height Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower is once again in the news, as construction work on the skyscraper continues to progress, and new milestones are achieved. The Jeddah Tower, called Kingdom Tower during development, is intended to become the tallest building in the world with a final height of more than 1,000 meters (3,281 feet). It is currently being built in Jeddah, a coastal city on the Red Sea. Work will continue on the tower to reach new height milestones. This will further energise the project and help bring it significantly closer to completion. The Jeddah Tower was announced in 2005, but construction halted in 2010, mainly because of financial issues. Work restarted in 2014, and this has renewed interest in the project. Jeddah Tower is part of the Kingdom’s broader plan to create iconic infrastructure and future-ready cities. Jeddah Tower Reaches New Milestones Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Reaches New Height On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower reached new milestones as the construction crew worked to complete the towering skyscraper. The Jeddah Tower, also known as the Kingdom Tower, is an ambitious project aimed at creating the world’s tallest building

Jeddah Tower has passed the 100-floor mark during construction, moving past 400 metres in height, the latest progress update from the ambitious Saudi project announced today.

Will Jeddah Tower Surpass Burj Khalifa?

A planned new architectural marvel in Jeddah, the skyscraper is set to exceed 1,000 metres in height, would thereby become the world’s first full kilometre tall building, with the current leader in height, in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, standing at 828 metres.

Design, Engineering and Key Partners

Engineering company Thornton Tomasetti, the firm responsible for the tower’s structural design, confirmed that the project has now passed both the 100-floor and 400-metre milestone.

The tower is being designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture, the same firm who designed the Burj Khalifa, and the project is taking place with a number of other major partners, including Jeddah Economic Company, Langan, RWDI, Dar Al-Handasah, Saudi Binladin Group, and Turner International.

Construction Timeline and Future Plans