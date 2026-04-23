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Home > Middle east > Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

The Jeddah Tower has reached 100 floors and 400 metres, a significant milestone to its construction. The building will be completed in 2028 and become the tallest building in the world, surpassing the Burj Khalifa.

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 23, 2026 12:39:30 IST

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Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

Jeddah Tower has passed the 100-floor mark during construction, moving past 400 metres in height, the latest progress update from the ambitious Saudi project announced today. 

Will Jeddah Tower Surpass Burj Khalifa?

A planned new architectural marvel in Jeddah, the skyscraper is set to exceed 1,000 metres in height, would thereby become the world’s first full kilometre tall building, with the current leader in height, in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, standing at 828 metres.

Design, Engineering and Key Partners

Engineering company Thornton Tomasetti, the firm responsible for the tower’s structural design, confirmed that the project has now passed both the 100-floor and 400-metre milestone.
The tower is being designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture, the same firm who designed the Burj Khalifa, and the project is taking place with a number of other major partners, including Jeddah Economic Company, Langan, RWDI, Dar Al-Handasah, Saudi Binladin Group, and Turner International.

Construction Timeline and Future Plans

Construction on the tower stopped in 2018, resumed in early 2025, and has since accelerated. The building reportedly stood at around 80 floors in late 2025, and has moved to over 100 floors in April 2026.  Once completed, Jeddah Tower will be part of a larger mixed-use development encompassing a hotel, residential units, office space, and the world’s highest observation deck, all part of the larger Jeddah Economic City development project.
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Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

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Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

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Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower Crosses 100 Floors, Aims to Overtake Burj Khalifa as World’s Tallest Building

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