IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Batter Suffers Brutal Face Injury Before DC vs PBKS Clash, Rushed to Hospital — Watch Viral Video

Sahil Parakh, a young batter for the Delhi Capitals, was transported to a hospital in Delhi on Friday, April 24, following an unfortunate occurrence that resulted in an injury during training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sahil Parakh was hit by a ball during a Delhi Capitals practice, resulting in a severe facial injury. The player was taken to the hospital in an ambulance because he was bleeding and in distress. The player was removed for more medical care after being observed receiving first aid on the ground. The unfortunate incident occurred at the ground prior to Delhi’s scheduled match against the Punjab Kings on Saturday.

WATCH: Delhi Capitals’ Sahil Parakh taken to hospital









Sahil Parakh was taken to the hospital after being hit by what seemed like a ball. The young batter has not played a game, but is one of the emerging batting talents in the IPL 2026. The 18-year-old hailing from Maharashtra has played in age-group cricket as well as the Maharashtra Premier League. He was bought by the Delhi Capitals for ₹30 lakhs. It is not yet official how many games he will miss. However, looking at the video is appears to be gloomy for the prodigal talent. He could be ruled out of the season and could be replaced by another Indian player.

IPL 2026: Who is Sahil Parakh?

Sahil Parakh is an 18-year-old batter from India, born on June 7, 2007, in Nashik, Maharashtra. He is an emerging left-handed opening batsman and a part-time leg-spin bowler. Delhi Capitals acquired him for Rs 30 lakh in the auction, and he has played for Maharashtra at the domestic level and the Eagle Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League. Parakh started his cricket journey in school and through age-group competitions for Maharashtra, shining in interschool events with consistent performances both in batting and bowling. He advanced to the Under-19 team of Maharashtra, where he became known as a dependable top-order batsman and an occasional bowler.

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Apr 25, Sat vs Punjab Kings Delhi 03:30 PM Apr 27, Mon vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 07:30 PM May 01, Fri vs Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 07:30 PM May 05, Tue vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 07:30 PM May 08, Fri vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 07:30 PM May 11, Mon vs Punjab Kings Dharamshala 07:30 PM May 17, Sun vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 07:30 PM May 24, Sun vs Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 07:30 PM

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