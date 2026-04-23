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Home > Middle east > Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

UAE schools say Eid Al Adha holidays to be in line with existing academic calendar with little flexibility in some cases as they prioritise learning continuity and student wellbeing over the festive period.

Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 23, 2026 11:30:38 IST

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Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

 Eid Al Adha 2026 Holidays: As the Eid Al Adha holidays in May approach, schools are clarifying their plans, answering increasing questions from parents and students. Some of them were hoping for a longer break this year, following recent interruptions in the academic calendar. But education officials and school leaders have weighed in, saying that the official school calendar will remain widely unchanged. While flexibility is possible for some situations, the priority is to ensure learning continuity, student wellbeing and academic progress are not compromised during this significant festive period.

UAE Schools confirm Eid holiday 2026 dates

Schools are saying that the academic calendar will largely remain the same for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays in May, despite parents and students increasingly asking whether there will be a long holiday break this year. Schools have said they understand the cultural importance of Eid, but they also need to to prioritise academic continuity.

Protecting time for learning 

Education leaders have said that protecting time for instruction needs to remain a priority, especially after the learning disruptions of recent months. Schools are also placing a top priority on ensuring a smooth transition back to face-to-face teaching, while ensuring that students are in a good place for learning and wellbeing. The aim is to strike a balance between observing an important religious event and ensuring students remain on track.

Limited flexibility for schools 

There is some flexibility under the current system, with school principals permitted to grant up to three days of leave depending on how the official holidays fall. In theory, this could result in long school holidays, such as a week, but only if they coincide with a weekend. However, such decisions would also need to be authorised by the relevant education authorities, and would need to be well-planned to avoid creating gaps in learning.

Student wellbeing the priority 

International schools in the UAE are stating that they are not expecting any major changes to their academic calendars. However, they are emphasising that student wellbeing is the priority over this period. The schools are looking to support students to readjust to classroom learning after the disruptions and to ensure they are safe and motivated.

Academic catch up and continuity 

Schools may have additional classes or increase school hours if needed to make up for lost time. Teachers are also working one on one with individual students on their learning plans to make up and keep them on track.

Exam preparation is still the priority 

The priority for schools following exam based curricula and particularly Indian boards, is preparing students for exams. Schools have structured revision plans and learning strategies in place and are leveraging digital support to prepare students for their exams even during holidays.
Eid Al Adha is an important celebration but UAE schools are fairly rigid with their academics, with little flexibility even over holidays. Schools are trying to balance the celebration of a cultural tradition with providing an environment to support student wellbeing and academic progress.
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Tags: Dubai school holidays Eid 2026Dubai Sharjah school updatesEid Al Adha break dates UAEEid break extension UAEEid break UAE schoolsEid holidays schools UAEexam schedule UAE schoolsschool holiday flexibility UAEstudent wellbeing UAE schoolsUAE academic calendar EidUAE education news 2026UAE private schools calendarUAE students holiday news

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Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

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