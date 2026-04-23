Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

Eid Al Adha 2026 Holidays: As the Eid Al Adha holidays in May approach, schools are clarifying their plans, answering increasing questions from parents and students. Some of them were hoping for a longer break this year, following recent interruptions in the academic calendar. But education officials and school leaders have weighed in, saying that the official school calendar will remain widely unchanged. While flexibility is possible for some situations, the priority is to ensure learning continuity, student wellbeing and academic progress are not compromised during this significant festive period.
UAE Schools confirm Eid holiday 2026 dates
Protecting time for learning
Limited flexibility for schools
Student wellbeing the priority
Academic catch up and continuity
Exam preparation is still the priority
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