BTS World Tour 2026: Tampa Concert Dates, Time, Tickets & Raymond James Stadium Guide- All You Need To Know

BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa: After a long break away from full group concerts, worldwide K-pop sensation BTS has made their grand return to the stage, and fans are going wild for their 2026 World Tour kick-off in the United States. Tampa, Florida has quickly become a super important stop on the tour, as they are hosting multiple back-to-back shows at the famed Raymond James Stadium. But it’s not just the music fans who are getting excited, as city officials, local businesses, and international ARMY communities are gearing up for a cultural event of a lifetime. With tickets already selling out, resale tickets blowing up, and city-wide celebrations already being planned, the BTS concerts in Tampa are set to be one of the biggest live concerts in 2026.

What Is BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa Date, Time & Full Schedule?

The BTS will perform at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa on April 25th, 2026, April 26th, 2026, and April 28th, 2026 (final Tampa concert) with all concerts set to kick-off at 8:00 pm EDT, with each date set to run for about 2 hours, including group performances, solo stages, and classic hits.

BTS Tampa 2026 Tickets: Price, Availability & How to Book Online

BTS Tampa tickets are available through official and resale sites. Ticket availability is low, as demand will be very high. Resale tickets are currently priced at $86-$620, depending on the category and demand. Fans have been reporting tickets reappearing out of the blue, once again leading to speculation of dynamic pricing and ticket availability.

Tickets are available on resale sites, but expect the ticket price to go up closer to the show dates.

BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa Concert Details: Stadium Capacity, Entry Gates & Seating Guide

The Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is really big. Has had a lot of famous acts perform there before. It can hold a lot of people like tens of thousands each night. The Raymond James Stadium has different seating areas, such as the floor and the lower bowl.

The entry gates at the Raymond James Stadium will open a hours before the BTS concert starts. This is to help manage the crowd and do security checks. Fans going to the BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa concert should look at the seating maps and use their digital tickets so they do not have to wait at the entry points.

Travel, Parking & Entry Tips for BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa Event

A lot of people are going to the BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa concert so the city of Tampa is telling people to be careful when they travel.

Here are some things to know:

* Some roads near Tampa Bay Boulevard will be closed because of the BTS concert setup

* There will be a lot of traffic before and after the BTS concerts

* There will not be a lot of parking near the Raymond James Stadium

Fans going to the BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa concert should use transportation, ride-sharing services or get to the Raymond James Stadium early. It will take longer to get into the BTS concert because of security checks and places to buy BTS merchandise. It is a good idea to get to the Raymond James Stadium early.

The BTS World Tour 2026 Tampa concert is a deal because BTS has not performed live in a long time. The BTS concert in Tampa is not a concert it is a big celebration for BTS fans all around the world. From people trying to get BTS tickets to the city lighting up in purple for BTS the Raymond James Stadium is going to have one of the most exciting music events of the year, for the BTS World Tour 2026.

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