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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs GT: It was a tale of contrasting fortunes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new opening pair, as Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form in IPL 2026, while Jacob Bethell, playing his first match of the season, failed to make an impact. Hosts RCB went on to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell in frame Image Credit ANI
Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell in frame Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 24, 2026 23:13:27 IST

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs GT: When Phil Salt was ruled out of tonight’s IPL 2026 clash, every fan was eagerly waiting for Jacob Bethell to bat. Rajat Patidar at the toss announced that the English youngster will replace his countryman at the top of the order. This meant that Bethell, coming off as an impact sub, came to open the innings at the top of the order with Virat Kohli. After being set a target of 206 runs, Kohli and Bethell made their way to the crease. While the former RCB skipper aced yet another chase, it was not a great outing for Betthell, playing his first game of the season.

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli stars in yet another chase

It was yet another special knock from Virat Kohli in a chase. The former RCB skipper starred for his team in the second innings. After losing Jacob Bethell early in the power play itself, the pressure of chasing the target fell on Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal’s shoulders. The two batters showed impressive class with their batting performance. Both batters shared a 115-run stand, and it looked like they would be the ones to steer the home team to victory. Virat top-scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 81 runs off 44 balls. He was dismissed by Jason Holder. Kohli, in his knock, smashed eight sixes and four fours. 

RCB vs GT: ‘Impact Sub’ Jacob Bethell Fails To Make A Mark

Jacob Betthell played his first game of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The English batter was playing his first game after his heroic century against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. He was sidelined for the first six games of IPL 2026, with Phil Salt opening the innings with Kohli. However, with the English batter injured against the Gujarat Titans, Bethel came in as an impact sub in the second innings. He played 10 balls and smashed three fours. But his 14-run knock was cut short by Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed him on the final ball of the third over. 

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets with seven balls to spare. The defending champions bounced back to winning ways with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal shining with fifties. The two batters aced the chase in the second innings after the hosts were set a target of 206 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Krunal Pandya hit the winning runs with Tim David at the opposite end. Earlier, in the clash, Sai Sudharsan became the first Indian batter to hit centuries in three consecutive seasons. The left-handed batter scored 100 runs off 58 deliveries.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Batter Suffers Brutal Face Injury Before DC vs PBKS Clash, Rushed to Hospital — Watch Viral Video

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy

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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Fires, Jacob Bethell Falters — How RCB’s New Opening Pair Performed vs GT at Chinnaswamy
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