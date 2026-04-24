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Home > Sports News > Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid travels to face Real Betis in a crucial La Liga Matchday 32 clash. Get the latest team news, Kylian Mbappé's scoring stats, match predictions, and live streaming details for April 24, 2026.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Score: Prediction Team News and How to Watch La Liga Live. Photo X
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Score: Prediction Team News and How to Watch La Liga Live. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 24, 2026 22:51:09 IST

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: As the La Liga 2025-26 season enters its final stretch, the spotlight falls on the Estadio de La Cartuja this Friday, April 24, where Real Betis hosts Real Madrid in a high-stakes Matchday 32 encounter. With Los Blancos trailing league leaders Barcelona and Betis fighting to secure a European spot, this fixture carries massive implications for both ends of the top-five bracket.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Title Hopes vs. European Dreams

Real Madrid arrives in Seville sitting in second place with 73 points. Despite a dominant campaign, they find themselves nine points adrift of a relentless FC Barcelona. For Alvaro Arbeloa’s men, every match is now a “must-win” to keep the pressure on the Catalans. They enter this tie with renewed confidence following a 2-1 victory over Alavés, which snapped a rare winless streak.

On the other side, Real Betis is enjoying a solid campaign under Manuel Pellegrini, currently occupying fifth place with 49 points. Los Verdiblancos recently ended a five-match drought with a thrilling 3-2 win against Girona, and the timely return of midfield maestro Isco from injury has provided a significant emotional and tactical boost to the squad.

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Key Players to Watch

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé, the league’s top scorer with 24 goals this season. The Frenchman has found the net in his last two outings and remains the focal point of a Madrid attack that also features the flair of Vinicius Jr. and the creative engine of Jude Bellingham.

Betis will rely on their home resilience. Despite the match being played at La Cartuja due to renovations at the Benito Villamarín, Betis has remained tough to beat, losing only twice in their last ten home fixtures. The battle between Mbappé and the veteran Betis backline, led by Marc Bartra, will likely decide the tempo of the game.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Prediction and Live Streaming

Prediction: Real Madrid’s superior depth and attacking record (averaging over two goals per game) make them favorites. However, Betis has a history of frustrating the giants at home. We expect an open, end-to-end contest. Final Score Forecast: Real Betis 1–2 Real Madrid.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details:

  • India: Sports18, JioCinema (12:30 AM IST, April 25)

  • UK: Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV (8:00 PM BST)

  • USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (3:00 PM ET)

  • Spain: DAZN, Orange TV (9:00 PM CEST)

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Tags: Kylian Mbappe goalsLa Liga 2026Real Betis vs Real Madrid predictionReal Madrid live streamReal Madrid vs Real Betis

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

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