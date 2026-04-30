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Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

Bhooth Bangla sees a 21% drop on Day 13, nearing ₹124.5 crore but missing the ₹125 crore mark. Despite a strong start, midweek fatigue, low occupancy, and competition from the Indian Premier League and new releases slow its momentum.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection
Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 11:50 IST

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

The highly awaited reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan through their movie Bhooth Bangla now faces its first major obstacle after reaching its second Wednesday of theatrical release. After waiting ten years for this legendary team to bring back their horror-comedy partnership, the audience showed strong interest in the film because of their previous work and the absence of new films to watch. The initial success of the film now shows signs of decreasing. The supernatural comedy reached its 13th day, which showed a 21% drop in earnings when compared to the previous day as the film struggled to keep its hold on the domestic market. 

Box Office Slows Ahead of Crucial Test Phase

The film has now reached its first 13 days of release with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in the cast, but it has not achieved the ₹125 crore net milestone because its current total stands at approximately ₹124.50 crore. The film slowdown moves stations toward the ultimate test of their audience power because they face tough competition from both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and alternate film releases, which draw viewers.

Mid-Week Market Fatigue and the 21% Revenue Correction

The specific dip observed on the second Wednesday shows a developing pattern that results in midweek fatigue among entertainers who work with mid- to high-budget projects. The film achieved its first century milestone through a strong second weekend but experienced a more severe post-Sunday decline than trade analysts had expected. The Day 13 drop of 21% reveals crucial information because it indicates that people have finished exploring their initial interest in the Priyadarshan-Akshay project. 

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Weak Occupancy Signals Declining Audience Interest

The film has achieved single-digit occupancy rates during morning and afternoon shows in major circuits like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR but depends almost completely on its evening audience. The revenue decline demonstrates that word-of-mouth has not generated enough impact to change the view of neutral audiences who currently focus on the ongoing cricket season and the Dhurandhar 2 blockbuster.

The ₹125 Crore Ceiling and Second-Week Endurance Challenges

Bhooth Bangla needs to achieve more than ₹125 crore on Day 13 because this amount is critical to prove its “Super Hit” status. The film shows strong worldwide earnings, which reach almost ₹200 crore, but its Indian success depends mostly on its domestic net results. The film fails to reach the 125-crore benchmark because it competes in a market where “horror-comedy” movies have lost their appeal after multiple major films in this category released during the past year. The film needs to overcome major obstacles as it enters its third weekend to reclaim its lost position in the market. 

Sustained Momentum Crucial as Screen Count Faces Pressure

The upcoming release of Akshay Kumar’s new film needs to achieve more than just nostalgic value because its screen numbers will shift to upcoming films. The film requires consistent daily performance after reaching its initial success to prevent it from declining before hitting a total of ₹150 crore in domestic net earnings.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge

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Tags: Akshay Kumar filmBhooth Bangla box officeBhooth Bangla box office Day 13 collection

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

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