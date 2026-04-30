LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Chennai crime
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), declared the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026.

AP SSC Results 2026
AP SSC Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), declared the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today. Public examination candidates can now check and download their marksheets from the official website.

What is the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 pass percentage

The AP SSC Result 2026 has had the overall pass percentage of 85.25 per cent, which is an improvement from last year’s 81.14 per cent. A steady improvement of pass percentage shows that students have prepared themselves better with continuous evaluation, and it could be the support that they have received in schools.

Did girls outperform boys in AP SSC Result 2026

Girls have scored better in the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026. The pass percentage for the girls is 87.90 per cent, whereas for boys it is 82.68 per cent. The pass percentage is an impressive result for the state, as girls are better than boys.

You Might Be Interested In

Where to check AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026

The candidate who has appeared in the public examination can access their results from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The result is also available in the online format, and students can download the marks memo.

The candidates can also download their results from the official school login credentials. Along with this, the school authorities are also given access to download and check the results to support students.

How to download AP SSC marks memo 2026

To download the AP SSC Class 10 marks memo, students can visit the official portal and enter their roll number and other details.

After the submission, the result will be shown on the screen. The students can download the result and keep it for their reference. The online result is just provisional till the issuance of original certificates.

What did the education minister say on AP SSC Result 2026

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh gave the official information for the announcement of the result.

The information has been made public regarding pass percentage, and all other details have been improved. 

The students and the teachers are going to visit the website for further details and also for district-wise information. 

Is the AP SSC 10th topper list 2026 released

The topper list for the AP SSC Class 10 result 2026 is not available. The students can look for the official website for the list.

After the announcement of the topper list, it will be more clear for the students and teachers as well for the district-wise toppers. 

The students can check the marks memo carefully and also inform their school authorities about discrepancies. The AP SSC Class 10 result this year is showing a good result when compared to the previous year.

Also Read: LIVE | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AP SSCAP SSC 10th topper listAP SSC Class 10 ResultAP SSC marks memoAP SSC ResultAP SSC Result 2026

RELATED News

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Declared at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Shortly at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

OnePlus Realme Merger: Chinese Smartphone Makers To Come Together Under New Strategy—What It Means For India And Global Markets

Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

QUICK LINKS