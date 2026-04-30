AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), declared the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today. Public examination candidates can now check and download their marksheets from the official website.

What is the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 pass percentage

The AP SSC Result 2026 has had the overall pass percentage of 85.25 per cent, which is an improvement from last year’s 81.14 per cent. A steady improvement of pass percentage shows that students have prepared themselves better with continuous evaluation, and it could be the support that they have received in schools.

Did girls outperform boys in AP SSC Result 2026

Girls have scored better in the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026. The pass percentage for the girls is 87.90 per cent, whereas for boys it is 82.68 per cent. The pass percentage is an impressive result for the state, as girls are better than boys.

Where to check AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026

The candidate who has appeared in the public examination can access their results from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The result is also available in the online format, and students can download the marks memo.

The candidates can also download their results from the official school login credentials. Along with this, the school authorities are also given access to download and check the results to support students.

How to download AP SSC marks memo 2026

To download the AP SSC Class 10 marks memo, students can visit the official portal and enter their roll number and other details.

After the submission, the result will be shown on the screen. The students can download the result and keep it for their reference. The online result is just provisional till the issuance of original certificates.

What did the education minister say on AP SSC Result 2026

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh gave the official information for the announcement of the result.

The information has been made public regarding pass percentage, and all other details have been improved.

The students and the teachers are going to visit the website for further details and also for district-wise information.

Is the AP SSC 10th topper list 2026 released

The topper list for the AP SSC Class 10 result 2026 is not available. The students can look for the official website for the list.

After the announcement of the topper list, it will be more clear for the students and teachers as well for the district-wise toppers.

The students can check the marks memo carefully and also inform their school authorities about discrepancies. The AP SSC Class 10 result this year is showing a good result when compared to the previous year.