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Home > Entertainment News > ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ review: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return in a stylish but predictable sequel that offers nostalgia and sharp moments, yet lacks the emotional depth of the original film.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:50 IST

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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact
The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back characters and scenes from the first movie, which was a huge cultural hit almost twenty years ago. The sequel has stylish and nostalgic elements to show off its great acting, but it doesn’t have the emotional impact or lasting appeal that made the first movie a classic.

Plot and Storyline

The sequel follows Andy Sachs, who is now a successful journalist after she unexpectedly returns to Runway magazine during a crisis in the publishing industry. The film shows how layoffs and corporate domination affect the media today, which makes the story more relevant to today’s issues.
 
The story includes modern themes, but it develops into a predictable pattern. The film reuses most of the original movie’s elements to present itself as a tribute instead of an actual sequel. The stakes shift from personal growth to corporate survival, but the emotional connection feels weaker.

Meryl Streep Steals the Show Again

Meryl Streep proves her reason for becoming the actress who created the legendary Miranda Priestly character through her performance. The film’s main asset comes from her ability to deliver dialogue with calmness, while her facial features show subtlety, and her presence makes a strong impact. She dominates every scene through her ability to create controlled yet powerful moments.
 
Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs with a more confident and polished version of her character. Her character development shows progress, but it makes her less accessible to viewers when compared to her first appearance in the original movie. The presence of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci brings friendly energy to the film, although their current performances do not reach their past work.

What Works in the Sequel

The film succeeds in delivering nostalgic moments that fans will enjoy. The original movie returns through its sharp dialogue, fashion sequences, and office drama, which recreate the movie’s original atmosphere.
 
The costumes maintain their visual appeal throughout the film, which ensures they remain a significant visual element. There a

Despite its strengths, the sequel lacks emotional depth and originality. The story feels flat, and many characters do not evolve in meaningful ways.

The romantic subplot feels unnecessary and underdeveloped. Supporting characters, including new additions, are not given enough space to make an impact. Even the high-stakes corporate conflict in the final act does not feel as engaging as expected.

Visually, the film also lacks the polished and vibrant look of the original, making it feel less glamorous.

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Conclusion:

In conclusion, Devil Wears Prada 2 is a fun movie to watch, especially if you liked the first one. It has great acting, stylish scenes, and a sense of nostalgia. However, it ultimately feels like a safe sequel that plays it too familiar.

While it entertains in the moment, it may not achieve the same long-term appeal or “comfort watch” status as the first film.

If you loved Miranda Priestly and the world of Runway, this sequel is worth a watch. But if you are expecting the same emotional impact and freshness as the original, it might leave you wanting more.

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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

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