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Home > Entertainment News > “Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend

“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend

The viral Melody toffee trend featuring PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni has unexpectedly dragged Technical Guruji into an online backlash debate.

Technical Guruji Melody Controversy (Photo/X)
Technical Guruji Melody Controversy (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:50 IST

Social media users have started to blame the famous YouTuber, Technical Guruji for the “Melody toffee” trend that has garnered attention online after the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, gifted the Italian leader, Giorgia Meloni, with Melody chocolates during a meeting.

Although the Allegations were defensive, the creator has still become a target for social media trolls and criticism because of “old promotional-style” videos and reels about Melody toffee that show Technical Guruji “jumping on the trend” and “overhyping” products on social media.

How The Melody Toffee Premise Began

The trend started when a video going viral showed Modi gifting toffees from the brand, “Melody,” to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni between the two leaders. The image was quickly catapulted into the meme culture online, with “Melody” and “Parle” becoming trending searches on various platforms.

Soon after, followers started going back to content and reels of creators and influencers that had previously featured the iconic brand’s toffee.

Where Technical Guruji Comes into Play

Old and recent instances from Technical Guruji’s Instagram reels made it onto social media, along with clips that seem to mention or joke about the product. In one clip, he told his viewers to “eat Melody and find out for yourself,” and many started reposting on social media again with the trend. Another older “eating Melody” reel resurfaced online by gaining online attention after years. It was not previously considered a scandal, however, some online commenters claimed the YouTuber was “jumping on” viral trends to require attention.

The backlash seems to be more meme-filled than a real controversy, with some calling out the YouTuber for “forced brand-style promotion,” while others had defending voice and called out the hype. Several of the commenters claimed that many creators casually mention nostalgic Indian brands in their videos, and the outrage was blown out of proportion for the purpose of engagement and trolling. Others even said that it was a “safety net of internet jokers” and not a real scandal.

No Statement From The YouTuber So Far

So far, there has been no formal statement from the YouTuber about the online backlash about it, nor any indication that there is any commercial or legal controversy about the online brand Melody.

Most of the online banter is confined to memes, reposting parts of the videos, and trending topics on platforms like Instagram, X, and YouTube.

It underscores how fast internet trends can turn from humor to criticism when creators become the face of a virally shared topic.

In modern social media where even old clips can suddenly surface and become meme-worthy, or open to trolling or backlash for whatever reason the online world is feeling at the time.

As of now, the “Technical Guruji and Melody toffee” controversy appears to be more of a viral social media trend than a serious public controversy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on viral social media discussions, public reactions, and online content available at the time of writing. ChatGPT does not independently verify claims, memes, or opinions circulating on social media platforms. The controversy mentioned is largely internet-driven and may evolve over time.

Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?

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“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend
Tags: Melody chocolate viral trendMelody itni chocolaty kyun haiMelody toffee trendTechnical GurujiTechnical Guruji controversyTechnical Guruji Melody toffeeTechnical Guruji viral reel

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“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend

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“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend

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“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend
“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend
“Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend
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