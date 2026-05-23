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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight

MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight

Will MS Dhoni officially become the new CSK head coach in IPL 2027, completely replacing Stephen Fleming? Indian spinner R Ashwin drops a massive hint online.

MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight (Image Source: X)
MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:36 IST

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s dismal IPL 2026 campaign ended with a heartbreaking loss, head coach Stephen Fleming is under a lot of criticism. Fans and pundits are questioning his capabilities and tactics to handle a team. Despite roping in Sanju Samson and bidding high on youngsters like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, CSK failed to put on a show this season, winning just 6 of their 14 league games. However, as the buzz now shifts for the next season for CSK, Ravichandran Ashwin has dropped a bombshell on MS Dhoni’s potential next stint with the five-time IPL champions as a head coach. 

Stephen Fleming Under Massive Pressure After Poor IPL 2026 Campaign

A highly successful franchise, the Chennai Super Kings had a season that was out of the ordinary and entirely underwhelming. Captained throughout under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the celebrated franchise surprisingly failed to qualify for the play-offs.

This underwhelming performance puts Stephen Fleming’s position as head coach under huge strain. Speaking at recent press engagements, the highly respected coach said that, in the end, coaches are only truly judged on tournament performance, and so it could well be an overhaul at the top before the enormous auction.

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The Viral Social Media Banter Between R Ashwin And A Passionate Fan

The massive coaching debate completely escalated when a passionate cricket fan took to the digital platform X to share a highly hilarious suggestion regarding the vacant position. The social media user jokingly pleaded with the franchise management to absolutely never appoint R Ashwin as the brand new head coach. The fan humorously pointed out that the highly analytical spinner would likely leak the entire playing eleven and secret match plans on his personal YouTube channel hours before the actual game starts. The premium Indian spinner quickly noticed this highly viral post and responded in his absolute signature witty style.

R Ashwin Drops Massive Hint Regarding MS Dhoni Becoming Head Coach

Replying to the hilarious fan theory, R Ashwin actively agreed that revealing crucial team strategies online would immediately attract massive disciplinary action from the official Anti-Corruption Unit, completely ruining his coaching career. However, the absolute biggest highlight of his viral response was the massive hint he dropped at the very end. The talented spinner clearly questioned why the franchise management would even bother actively searching for a completely new candidate when someone like MS Dhoni is already present within the core setup, perfectly hinting that the veteran superstar is the absolute natural successor for the top job.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ignores Travis Head? SRH vs RCB Handshake Snub Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

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MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight
Tags: Anti Corruption Unitchennai super kingsCSK Head CoachHead Coach Rumorsindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2027ms dhoniMS Dhoni CSK Head Coachr ashwinRuturaj GaikwadStephen Fleming

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MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight
MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight
MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight
MS Dhoni to Become Chennai Super Kings Head Coach in IPL 2027? R Ashwin Leaks Crucial Insight

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