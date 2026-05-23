Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay Receives A Special Gift From Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playoff

In the midst of an enormous digital crossover between Indian cinema and professional cricket, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thalapathy Vijay, was gifted a very special present by batting superstar Virat Kohli in Chennai. In a very touching gesture by top MRF officials, an autograph bat was formally presented to the popular political figure before the clash of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 playoffs, scheduled to be played at the beautiful Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh on May 26, 2026.

Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat To Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Viral internet images vividly captured Tamil Nadu incumbent Thalapathy Vijay happily at the receiving end of the custom-signed bat, the ex-Indian skipper. Fully adorned in a brilliant black coat and simple white shirt, and a classical veshti, the immensely renowned actor looked thoroughly happy while accepting the prime sporting packed.

The Massive Connection Between Thalapathy Vijay And Cricket

This beautiful viral moment perfectly highlights the incredibly deep and historic connection Thalapathy Vijay shares with the game of professional cricket. Passionate sporting fans clearly remember that the massive superstar proudly served as the official brand ambassador for the Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural tournament season way back in 2008. Furthermore, his incredibly strong personal bond with legendary former captain MS Dhoni has always remained a massive talking point, making this brand new interaction with Virat Kohli even more incredibly special for the entire cricket community.

Virat Kohli Gears Up For Crucial RCB Vs GT Knockout Clash

Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date Tuesday 26 May 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Although these viral photos are trending on the internet these days, Virat Kohli seems to be the least bothered as he has his mind set on his biggest aim in sports. The explosive batsman is at present getting himself well-trained for the mega Indian Premier League 2026 playoff game, where his Royal Challengers Bengaluru team will come all guns blazing against the hazardous Gujarat Titans.

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