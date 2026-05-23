LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis as Rawalpindi and Islamabad struggle with shortages during extreme summer heat.

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 16:28 IST

The people of Pakistan are currently facing a water crisis due to extreme heat in the summers and failure on the part of the government in implementing water supply projects timely. The shortage of water per day in the city and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi is estimated to be about 60 million gallons. The Pakistan water crisis has yet again highlighted the shortcomings in the form of failing water supply projects which have not been completed by the authorities despite having pending for several years. With increasing population in the twin cities, the situation is expected to further deteriorate in the upcoming months.

Rising summer temperatures worsen the growing shortage across twin cities

As per the report from The Express Tribune, the total water requirement for the cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad stands at about 130 million gallons each day. But, unfortunately, there is an enormous disparity since only 70 million gallons of water is supplied per day.

This situation makes the water problem in Pakistan more complicated due to the current summer season and excessive heat experienced alongside irregular water supply. It has been reported that some households find it tough to get water for their basic consumption needs. It has become the norm to depend on the delay projects, such as Chahan Dam, Daducha Dam, and Cherah Dam.

You Might Be Interested In

Delayed dam projects and stalled Indus River plans raise concerns

Despite repeated promises over the years, experts warn that the Pakistan water crisis may continue even after these dam projects become operational because population growth in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is increasing rapidly.

Broader long-term plans involving the Ghazi Water Channel from the Indus River have also remained stuck for years. The project was designed to initially supply 200 million gallons of water daily to the twin cities before eventually expanding to 500 million gallons in multiple phases, as per reports. 

However, very little actual progress has been made on the project so far, worsening fears about future water shortages in Pakistan. Water experts believe that unless large-scale projects move forward quickly, the supply-demand gap may continue to increase every year.

Cantonment areas face the most severe impact of the crisis

The water shortage problem in Pakistan has become critical particularly in the Rawalpindi cantonments. According to The Express Tribune, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board needs about 50 million gallons of water per day. However, presently, the amount of water available is roughly 12.78 million gallons via Khanpur Dam distribution and underground tube wells.

Residents in cantonment areas are reportedly among the worst affected, with many struggling to access clean and regular water supply during the peak summer season.

Rawalpindi city also battling massive daily water deficit

As per reports, Rawalpindi city, which is managed by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), is also facing serious shortages as part of the Pakistan water crisis. Officials say the city requires around 70 million gallons of water daily. At present, supplies coming from Khanpur Dam, Rawal Dam and underground tube wells provide only 51.5 million gallons every day. This has created another daily shortage of nearly 18.5 million gallons.

Authorities fear the situation could worsen further if temperatures continue rising and no immediate improvements are made to supply infrastructure. 

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Arrives in Iran for High-Level Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions  

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat
Tags: home-hero-pos-11Islamabad water crisisPakistan water crisisRawalpindi water crisis

RELATED News

Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi & Woodlands Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Hawaii Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Tremors Strikes Island, Is There A Tsunami Warning?

Enhanced Games 2026: Inside the ‘Steroid Olympics’ Allowing HGH, Testosterone & Banned Drugs for Athletes

US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5

LSG vs PBKS: ‘Josh Inglis is a Traitor, P**P’ — Punjab Kings Social Media Head Calls Out Australian Cricketer After IPL 2026 Move to Lucknow Super Giants | WATCH VIDEO

Raghav Chadha Appointed As Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Petition Committee, AAP Left Shocked

Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

Choosing Skill-Based Learning and Practical Industry Exposure Over Traditional Education Models at MIT University, Sikkim 

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Punjab Kings Be Eliminated If They Lose vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat
Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat
Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat
Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

QUICK LINKS