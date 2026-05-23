Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

The people of Pakistan are currently facing a water crisis due to extreme heat in the summers and failure on the part of the government in implementing water supply projects timely. The shortage of water per day in the city and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi is estimated to be about 60 million gallons. The Pakistan water crisis has yet again highlighted the shortcomings in the form of failing water supply projects which have not been completed by the authorities despite having pending for several years. With increasing population in the twin cities, the situation is expected to further deteriorate in the upcoming months.

Rising summer temperatures worsen the growing shortage across twin cities

As per the report from The Express Tribune, the total water requirement for the cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad stands at about 130 million gallons each day. But, unfortunately, there is an enormous disparity since only 70 million gallons of water is supplied per day.

This situation makes the water problem in Pakistan more complicated due to the current summer season and excessive heat experienced alongside irregular water supply. It has been reported that some households find it tough to get water for their basic consumption needs. It has become the norm to depend on the delay projects, such as Chahan Dam, Daducha Dam, and Cherah Dam.

Delayed dam projects and stalled Indus River plans raise concerns

Despite repeated promises over the years, experts warn that the Pakistan water crisis may continue even after these dam projects become operational because population growth in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is increasing rapidly.

Broader long-term plans involving the Ghazi Water Channel from the Indus River have also remained stuck for years. The project was designed to initially supply 200 million gallons of water daily to the twin cities before eventually expanding to 500 million gallons in multiple phases, as per reports.

However, very little actual progress has been made on the project so far, worsening fears about future water shortages in Pakistan. Water experts believe that unless large-scale projects move forward quickly, the supply-demand gap may continue to increase every year.

Cantonment areas face the most severe impact of the crisis

The water shortage problem in Pakistan has become critical particularly in the Rawalpindi cantonments. According to The Express Tribune, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board needs about 50 million gallons of water per day. However, presently, the amount of water available is roughly 12.78 million gallons via Khanpur Dam distribution and underground tube wells.

Residents in cantonment areas are reportedly among the worst affected, with many struggling to access clean and regular water supply during the peak summer season.

Rawalpindi city also battling massive daily water deficit

As per reports, Rawalpindi city, which is managed by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), is also facing serious shortages as part of the Pakistan water crisis. Officials say the city requires around 70 million gallons of water daily. At present, supplies coming from Khanpur Dam, Rawal Dam and underground tube wells provide only 51.5 million gallons every day. This has created another daily shortage of nearly 18.5 million gallons.

Authorities fear the situation could worsen further if temperatures continue rising and no immediate improvements are made to supply infrastructure.

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