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Home > Brand Desk > Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 16:03 IST

Vietnam is one of the most affordable places travellers love to visit, thanks to its budget-friendly travel costs. From food and accommodation to local transport and sightseeing, most travel costs stay well within a comfortable range, even for mid-budget travellers.

Most travellers also prefer to buy travel insurance for Vietnam to protect themselves against unexpected financial expenses, such as flight delays, baggage loss and more. With a little planning, you can enjoy Vietnam without overspending and still experience its rich culture, scenic landscapes, and vibrant city life.

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Details of Costs When Traveling to Vietnam

While planning a Vietnam trip, it is helpful to understand the basic cost breakdown to better manage your budget.

Accommodation Cost

Accommodation is one of the biggest expenses while travelling. However, Vietnam offers various budget-friendly options for travellers, including budget hostels, mid-range hotels, guesthouses and more. Prices may vary by city and location, with larger cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City slightly higher than smaller towns.

Transportation Expense

Another crucial expense while travelling to Vietnam is transportation, including flight costs, ride-hailing apps, and more. Flight tickets may vary depending on the departure point, season and booking date. However, intercity travel in Vietnam is economical if booked in advance.

Activities and Sightseeing Cost

Activities and sightseeing costs in Vietnam are lower than in many other destinations. Entry fees for museums and natural attractions are cost-effective. Whether you’re exploring bays, mountains, temples, or local markets, most experiences are accessible without putting pressure on your travel budget.

Food and Drink Prices

Food and drink are another common expense while travelling to Vietnam. However, Vietnam is packed with street food options, helping you save a lot while still enjoying fresh, flavourful meals. From noodles and rice dishes to fresh coffee and snacks, you can eat well without spending much.

Travel Insurance Cost

Purchasing travel insurance online is a crucial part of the Vietnam trip as it protects you from unexpected financial expenses. With a travel insurance plan by your side, you can handle situations like medical emergencies, trip delays, baggage loss, or cancellations with ease. The plan ensures you enjoy your trip without worrying about additional expenses.

Tips for Saving on Vietnam Travel Costs

Here are some tips for visitors to save on travel costs in Vietnam.

       To save on accommodation costs, it is advisable to book in advance, especially if you are planning to visit during peak season.

       When it comes to transportation, using local buses or ride-hailing apps is more economical than private taxis.

       Plan your itinerary to group nearby attractions and save on travel time and costs.

Get Travel Insurance for Vietnam with TATA AIG

Securing your Vietnam trip with the TATA AIG travel insurance plan is a safer, smarter choice. They are a reputable insurance provider with 25+ years of experience in the insurance industry, offering customisable travel insurance plans online.

It means you can get your travel insurance for Vietnam based on your trip duration, travel needs and budget. From medical emergencies to baggage delay and loss to trip cancellation and curtailment, they offer all-around protection to travellers.

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Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

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Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

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Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide
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