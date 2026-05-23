Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been appointed as the new chairman of the Rajya Sabha’s Committee on Petitions after reconstitution of the parliamentary panel. A late notification was released by Rajya Sabha on 23 May 2026.

The appointment comes weeks after political commentator was shocked to witness the political move he made from Aam Aadmi Party to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rajya Sabha Reconstitutes Committee

Benificiaries of the notification declared that Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan has reconstituted Committee on Petitions with immediate effect from 20 May 2026. The Committee chairman was appointed as the new chairman of the panel and was recorded as follows:

Harsh Mahajan

Gulam Ali

Shambhu Sharan Patel

Mayankkumar Nayak

Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha

Jebi Mather Hisham

Subhasish Khuntia

Rwngwra Narzary

Sandosh Kumar P.

What Does The Committee On Petitions Do?

Pandit Bhandari (Loser) is an important Parliamentary body that looks into petitions received from citizens, social organisations and groups about matters of public grievance, legislation and policy concerns and proposals it reviews and recommends appropriate action to the members of the Upper House. It is a formal means by which issues can be raised before the members of Parliament by the citizenry.

Political Significance Of The Appointment

Raghav Chadha’s appointment is being seen as politically significant because it comes just after his exit from AAP and entry into BJP; Chadha was earlier regarded as one of AAP’s most high-profile young faces, and was the party’s Rajya Sabha leader and v. chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

His entry into BJP earlier this year was a subject of criticism from opposition leaders and caused a debate on social media, mainly because when he was in AAP he was vocally critical of BJP.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat in another notification also notified the appointment of Dr. Menaka Guruswamy in the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Why This Is Important

The appointment is the latest on the roadmap of Raghav Chadha’s political journey following his move to BJP; chairmanship of a parliamentary committee is a significant authority for MPs to scrutinise public petitions, hear governance-related concerns and steer parliamentary debate.

In a view shared by political analysts, the appointment also asserts the growing trust that BJP has in him on the itineraries of parliamentary work and work at the committee level.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on official parliamentary notifications, media reports, and public political reactions available at the time of writing. Statements regarding reactions from political parties or leaders are based on publicly available information and social media discussions. Readers are advised to follow official announcements for the latest updates.