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Home > India News > Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5

Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5

The Centre has directed Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road premises by June 5, 2026, citing national security and public infrastructure needs.

Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 16:29 IST

The Central Government has ask ed the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5 2026. The order was issue d by the Land & Development Office (L&DO), under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and it says “public purpose” and “national interest” are the primary reasons behind this move.

Why The Government Wants The Land

As per official reports , the Centre said the land is sitting in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” near key government establishments around New Delhi . Authorities also mentioned that the property is now critically needed to bolster defence infrastructure, administration facilities, and public safety projects.  

Meanwhile, the club premises are placed at 2, Safdarjung Road, quite close to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg . Officials argued that this zone has turned out to be strategically relevant for institutional , and security related growth plans .

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Lease Cancelled Under Clause 4

The government basically invoked Clause 4 from the old lease deed, which reportedly lets the lessor in a sense, meaning the President of India via the L&DO, to take back the land if it turns out it is required for public purposes. In the order it was said that the lease has been brought to an end right away, and that the full property including buildings, lawns , structures and fittings will now belong to the government.

Officials told the club management to hand over possession in a peaceful manner by June 5. If they don’t do it then, legal action may be started to reclaim the property .

The club shifted to its present Safdarjung Road location in 1928 after being allotted the land on perpetual lease in the newly planned capital city designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens.

Previous Controversies Around The Club

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has faced scrutiny in the past as well. Reports mention that in 2014, authorities raised issues related to unpaid luxury tax dues amounting to around ₹2.92 crore. Environmental concerns regarding unauthorized borewells and pollution norm violations were also reported during that period.

What Happens Next?

The government’s order has sparked major discussion because of the club’s elite status and historic legacy in the national capital. If the handover proceeds as planned, the land may soon be integrated into larger government and defence infrastructure projects in central Delhi. 

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Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5
Tags: Delhi Gymkhana Club land handovergovernment lease cancellation Clause 4Lutyens Delhi property disputepublic purpose national interest landSafdarjung Road strategic land

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Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5

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Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5
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