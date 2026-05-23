LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai Islamabad water crisis IPL 2026 SSC GD coimbatore xiaomi Bollywood music hamza burhan Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site donald trump 18K gold rates Gulf countries crude oil Aishwarya rai
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro series with a smaller Dynamic Island, powerful A20 Pro chip, upgraded 48MP variable aperture camera, and larger battery. The flagship lineup is expected to launch in September 2026

iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)
iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 16:24 IST

US based tech giant Apple has still not officially announced the upcoming flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro series, but rumours haven’t stopped from surfacing online regarding the iPhone 18 lineup. The leaks and rumours suggest that the company will only be launching Pro and Pro Max variant whereas the standard variant of iPhone 18 will be launched later in 2027. Apple’s next generation flagship series is likely to arrive in September 2026, and the leaks and rumours around the upcoming series have started revealing details regarding possible camera upgrades, design tweaks, battery enhancement, and India specific pricing.

When Will It Launch

Media reports suggest that the launch timeline could be between September 9 and September 14, 2026, with sales expected to start 10 days after the launch event. That gives buyers roughly three to four months before they can actually get their hands on one. Apple typically sticks close to its annual September window and there is little reason to expect a change this time around.

A Smaller Dynamic Island and Sleeker Design

One of the more talked about design changes is what is happening at the front of the phone. The Dynamic Island is expected to be about 35 per cent smaller than current models, thanks to partial under-display Face ID components. That means more usable screen space without Apple removing the feature entirely. Design prototypes reportedly feature a subtle transparent glass finish to create a more unified aesthetic across the rear panel, and new premium colour options being tested include coffee brown and deep purple alongside the previously leaked burgundy. These are not your typical iPhone colours and that alone has got people talking.

You Might Be Interested In

The A20 Pro Chip Is a Big Deal

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to carry the Apple A20 Pro chip, codenamed “Borneo Ultra”, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. This would make it Apple’s first ever 2nm mobile chip, with performance gains of approximately 15 per cent over the A19 Pro and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency. The phone is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM. For most users that translates to faster app performance, smoother Apple Intelligence features, and a phone that does not slow down over time as quickly.

Camera Gets a Major Upgrade

The main camera is expected to be a 48MP sensor with variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/2.4, which would be a first on any iPhone and brings DSLR-like light control to a smartphone. This is the kind of feature professional photographers and serious content creators have been asking for from Apple for years. Apple is also expected to retain its triple camera setup on both Pro models, with some refinements to the rear glass finish and frame material.

Battery Life Could Be the Best Yet

Battery life is expected to be a major highlight, particularly for the Pro Max model. Reports indicate the iPhone 18 Pro Max may become slightly thicker to accommodate a significantly larger battery, with the device tipped to feature a 5,100mAh cell, which would rank among the largest ever fitted inside an iPhone. The trade-off, however, is weight, as the Pro Max may tip the scales beyond 240 grams, potentially making it the heaviest iPhone to date. Whether buyers are willing to accept that extra weight for better battery life will be an interesting choice.

What Could It Cost in India

Experts suggest that the company may avoid a major price hike despite dramatic price increases in memory components due to growing AI ventures. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to launch in India in a similar range as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which started at Rs 1,49,900. The iPhone 18 Pro price in India is expected to start at approximately Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 1,44,900 for the base 256GB storage variant.

Also Read: iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Tags: iPhone 18iPhone 18 Pro

RELATED News

Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

Xiaomi 17T All Set To Debut In India: Leica Tuned Camera, MediaTek Chipset, And AMOLED Display, Check All Specs And Launch Date

iPhone 18 To Arrive In 6 Vibrant Colours: AI-Powered iOS Features, Smaller Dynamic Island, And 24MP Front Camera, Check Price And Launch Timeline

iPhone Fold Price And Specification Revealed: Dual Camera, A20 Chipset, And Book Style Design — Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Elon Musk Loses OpenAI Trial To Sam Altman; Here’s What The SpaceX CEO Plans To Do Next

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Water Crisis Exposes Governance Failures, Rawalpindi And Islamabad Running Dry In Extreme Heat

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Delhi Gymkhana Club Land Dispute: Why the Government Wants the Premises Vacated by June 5

LSG vs PBKS: ‘Josh Inglis is a Traitor, P**P’ — Punjab Kings Social Media Head Calls Out Australian Cricketer After IPL 2026 Move to Lucknow Super Giants | WATCH VIDEO

Raghav Chadha Appointed As Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Petition Committee, AAP Left Shocked

Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

Choosing Skill-Based Learning and Practical Industry Exposure Over Traditional Education Models at MIT University, Sikkim 

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Rescheduled: SSC Advances May 28 Exam to May 27 After Bakrid Holiday Revision, Admit Cards Soon

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Punjab Kings Be Eliminated If They Lose vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Launch Bhojpuri Industry’s First-Ever ‘Follow Reality’ Show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ — What Is It?

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price
iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price
iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price
iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS