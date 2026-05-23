Muzaffarnagar Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Crushed Between Handcart and Wall While Playing

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident that has shocked residents, a six-year-old boy lost his life after being crushed between a handcart and a wall while playing with other children in a lane of Muzaffarnagar. The heartbreaking accident was reportedly captured on CCTV, and the footage has since circulated among local residents.

According to information available, the child was playing with a group of children in a relatively deserted lane when the accident occurred. During the game, a handcart parked in the area allegedly shifted unexpectedly, trapping the boy against a nearby wall. The impact left him seriously injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing screams and immediately rescued the child. Family members and neighbours took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite efforts by doctors, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has left the family devastated and triggered grief across the neighbourhood. Residents described the child as cheerful and active, making the loss even more painful for those who knew him.

CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows the sequence of events leading to the accident. Authorities are reviewing the footage to understand exactly how the tragedy unfolded. Police officials reached the scene after being informed and initiated an inquiry.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the death was accidental. However, officials are examining whether any negligence was involved in leaving the handcart unattended in a location frequently used by children for play.

The incident has renewed concerns about safety hazards in residential areas. Locals have urged authorities to ensure that handcarts, construction materials, and other potentially dangerous objects are not left unattended in public spaces where children regularly gather.