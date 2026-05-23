Israeli Army Orders Evacuation Of 10 Southern Lebanon Towns Ahead Of Airstrikes

The Israeli army has released immediate orders for evacuation in 10 different towns in the south of Lebanon amid threats of bombings on alleged Hezbollah targets. This has involved civilians being ordered by the army to leave their homes and relocate above the Awali River. The move reflects that there is an escalation of cross-border actions in spite of ongoing discussions about ceasefires in the region, leading to fears of further displacement.

(developing story, more to follow)