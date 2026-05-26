Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Direct Link and Steps to Download Result

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Plus Two Result 2026 today on 26th May. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can view their scores online from 3 pm onwards on the official result pages. Among the total of almost 4.25 lakh students who appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams held between 6th March and 28th March 2026, students will be able to download their provisional mark sheets by using registration details after the result announcement. Result declaration is the most awaited academic announcement in the state as students prepare for their entrance counselling and college admission.

What websites will be displaying Kerala HSE Plus Two result 2026

Students can view and download their Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2026 from the official websites.

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Besides the websites, students can also check their scores through DigiLocker and the Saphalam mobile app. In the very first hours following the result declaration, due to heavy traffic, the official websites may display a slow response to a number of users. So, students have to wait patiently and refresh the page after a few minutes if required.

How to download Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026

Students can view their results in Class 12 online via the following steps:

Go to the official DHSE Kerala website

Click the Kerala HSE Plus Two Result 2026 link

Enter the necessary login information, such as roll number and date of birth

Submit the information

The result will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the provisional mark sheet to keep for their records

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the online mark sheet until they receive the original certificates from their respective schools.

What will be mentioned in the scorecard

The scorecard will have all the important details about the student’s academic performance and personal details. Candidates should verify all the details after taking the result.

The scorecard is expected to have the student’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise results, total marks, and result status. In case of any discrepancy in personal details or marks, students should immediately get in touch with the school authorities / DHSE office for correction.

What was Kerala DHSE pass percentage in previous years

Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were declared last year in Kerala on 22nd May. Kerala DHSE’s overall pass percentage was at 77.81 percent. Among all streams, science had the highest pass percentage of 83.25 percent.

The pass percentage in Commerce was 74.21 percent and pass percentage in Humanities was at 69.16 percent. Overall pass percentage in 2024 was at 78.69 percent. Approximately 3.74 lakh students appeared for the examination that year and over 2.94 lakh or more candidates passed the board exams.

The Kerala Plus Two result holds the key to undergraduate admissions in universities and colleges. Students are all looking forward to the official announcement as the next step of admissions and career start is about to begin.

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