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Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus

Markets enter today’s session with a busy stock-specific news flow across defence, IT, banking, energy, hospitality, infrastructure and consumer themes. Stock action could be driven through the day by fresh order wins, Q4 earnings, fundraising plans, buybacks, bonus announcements and expansion updates. Here is a quick look at the stocks likely to be on the radar of traders and investors on May 26.

Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, Paytm, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, Paytm, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 07:36 IST

Stocks to watch today, May 26, 2026: Markets brace for a dense day of stock-specific news flows in defence, IT, banking, energy, hospitality, infra and consumer themes. Below are stocks that can be in focus for the Tuesday trade:

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

State-owned defence major BEL has received further new orders worth Rs 608 crore after its last update on May 5th. Incoming fresh orders give better visibility of the revenue stream, and investors would focus on defence manufacturing momentum and execution visibility.

Wipro

The IT major announced its public statement with regard to the possibility of a tender buyback offer on Friday. Tender buybacks are of significant interest, as they may influence views with regard to capital allocation and perception of shareholder returns.

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City Union Bank

City Union Bank has fixed June 12 as the record date for its 1:3 bonus issue. Investors will be watching this as a stock in terms of its eligibility and possible impact on liquidity.

NLC India Ltd

As a strategic move towards long-term energy infrastructure, NLC India has signed an MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for a joint venture for its 700 MW PHWR nuclear projects.

JSW Energy Ltd.

JSW Energy wraps up the fundraising process by allotting 7.6 crore shares at Rs 525 per share via its QIP issue, thereby raising capital resources at a discount to the floor price.

Voltas 

The company has announced June 12 as the record date for the dividend payout for FY26, which could put the stock on investors’ dividend watchlist.

LG Electronics 

The company was eligible for incentives of ₹882 crore from the Maharashtra government, backed through higher benefits of SGST refunds and power subsidy support.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL reported a steep 58.9% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at ₹187.1 crore for Q4 FY26, and hence the earnings reaction is an important trigger for today’s trading session.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.

Concor’s Q4 profits down 12.4% on earnings pressure, operations in focus

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited

ABFRL reports wider Q4 consolidated loss of ₹148.4 crore. Markets to watch out for demand recovery, profitability outlook

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd

Awfis beat on all parameters, with net profit more than doubling YoY, supported by enterprise demand, GCC expansion and operating leverage gains.

Raymond Limited 

Raymond approved the preferential issue of warrants to JK Investors, the promoter group entity, for up to ₹330.88 crore, which may impact sentiment around future growth plans.

Also Read: Dubai Gold Prices Jump Sharply As 24K And 22K Gold Nears Dh550 Ahead of Eid Al Adha Shopping Rush

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus
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Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus

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Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, May 26: BEL, Wipro, JSW Energy, RVNL, Raymond And More In Focus

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