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Home > World News > Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures

Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures

A powerful heat dome has pushed temperatures to record highs across the UK, Ireland, France, and Spain. Europe faces extreme heatwave alerts, health emergencies, and climate concerns as temperatures continue to soar.

Heat Dome Scorches UK, Ireland, France and Spain Amid Record-Breaking Heat (Photo generated by AI)
Heat Dome Scorches UK, Ireland, France and Spain Amid Record-Breaking Heat (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 02:04 IST

Weather agencies have warned that an unusually intense heat dome sweeping across western Europe could persist throughout the week, pushing up temperatures across the UK, Ireland, France, and Spain. The extreme weather pattern is being caused by a large mass of hot air moving from northern Africa and becoming trapped under a powerful high-pressure system across Europe.

Meteorologists say temperatures recorded in late May are far above seasonal averages and more typical of peak summer conditions. Several countries have already reported their hottest May temperatures on record.

Europe Faces Unusual May Heatwave

In the United Kingdom, temperatures climbed to 34.8°C at Kew Gardens in southwest London, making it officially the hottest May day ever recorded in the country. The UK Met Office described the conditions as exceptionally rare for this time of year and warned that more unusually hot days could follow.

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Ireland also experienced record-breaking conditions, with weather stations in Killarney and Clonmel both recording 28.8°C. Forecasters said the temperatures were unprecedented for May and highlighted the unusual scale of the heat spreading across western Europe.

Residents and tourists across Britain struggled to cope with the intense heat as parks, beaches, and cooling spots filled with people trying to escape the soaring temperatures. London, which usually experiences temperatures around 17°C or 18°C during this period, saw conditions closer to those in southern Europe in summer.

Climate Change Concerns Grow Amid Extreme Heat

Region Forecast Conditions Official Warnings
France 32°C to 37°C expected Eight regions under heatwave alert
Spain 36°C to 38°C expected Tropical nights warning issued
Italy Extreme daytime heat Outdoor work restrictions
UK Record-breaking May heat Public health advisories
Ireland Unusual May warmth Weather monitoring intensified

Climate advisers recently warned that the United Kingdom is ‘built for a climate that no longer exists’ and urged the government to adapt schools, hospitals, transport systems, and other infrastructure to cope with rising temperatures and future heatwaves.

France Issues Heatwave Alerts as Temperatures Rise

Across France, weather agency Meteo-France said dozens of temperature records had already been broken in multiple cities as western regions of the country faced severe heatwave conditions. Authorities placed eight western regions under heatwave alert as temperatures climbed rapidly across the country.

The western French town of Bergerac recorded 34.7°C, while Nantes and Angers also experienced unusually high temperatures. Forecasters warned that temperatures between 32°C and 35°C were expected across large parts of Brittany, with some southern areas likely to touch 36°C or 37°C.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to hold a high-level meeting with ministers later this week to review the government’s preparedness measures for the continuing heatwave.

Paris Heat Causes Health Emergencies

The extreme weather has already led to health-related emergencies in France. During a 10-kilometre running event in Paris on Sunday, one participant died, while another race in the suburb of Maisons-Alfort left 10 people in critical condition and hospitalised.

The intense sunshine also affected visitors attending the French Open at Roland-Garros, where many spectators struggled with the high temperatures during matches played under direct sunlight.

Officials across France have advised people to remain hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and check on elderly or vulnerable individuals during the heatwave.

Spain and Italy Introduce Heat Safety Measures

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency warned that the “extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year” are expected to continue throughout the week across most parts of the country. Temperatures are forecast to peak between Wednesday and Friday, with several areas expected to reach between 36°C and 38°C.

Forecasters also warned of ‘widespread tropical nights’ in southwestern Spain, meaning overnight temperatures may remain unusually warm and uncomfortable even after sunset.

In Italy, authorities in the Lazio region, which includes Rome, approved restrictions on outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day. The measures apply to sectors including farming, construction, and logistics, limiting work between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm until September 15.

Heat Dome Expected to Continue Across Europe

Meteorologists say the heat dome is likely to stay over western Europe for several more days, trapping hot air and preventing temperatures from dropping too low. Public health warnings continue to be issued across Europe amid growing fears of heat-related illnesses, wildfires, and strain on infrastructure. Experts warned that more temperature records could fall if the current weather system stays in place until early June, with southern and western Europe expected to be the worst hit.

ALSO READ: UK Weather Update: Kew Gardens Records Hottest May Day Ever at 34.8°C Amid Nationwide Heatwave Alerts

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Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures
Tags: climate change Europeeurope heatwaveFrance heatwave alertHeat dome Europe 2026Ireland temperature recordItaly outdoor work restrictionsKew Gardens hottest May dayParis heatwaveSpain extreme heatUK weather update

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Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures

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Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures
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