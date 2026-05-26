Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar In UK, Three People Arrested

A 30-year-old woman has died after being shot outside a bar in Sheffield city centre during the early hours of Monday morning. The incident took place outside the One Four One bar on West Street at around 02:45 BST, prompting a major police response and multiple road closures across the area.

Police said the woman was found with serious injuries outside the venue and was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics before being rushed to the hospital. She later died from her injuries. Authorities confirmed that while the victim has not yet been formally identified, her family has been informed.

Three Suspects Arrested After Overnight Police Operation

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were detained near Stockport in Greater Manchester during the early hours of Monday, while another 30-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield.

All three suspects remain in police custody for questioning as detectives continue their investigation into the killing. Police are also appealing for witnesses who were in the busy nightlife area during the bank holiday weekend to come forward with information.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane described the shooting as a ‘devastating incident’. This is a devastating incident which has resulted in the death of a young woman while on a night out during the bank holiday weekend in Sheffield.

Woman dies after shooting outside bar in Sheffield as three arrested https://t.co/2DJP00LM3f via @DailyMail — Quinton G (@QuintonGodsell) May 25, 2026

Police Appeal For Witnesses Near West Street And Eldon Street

Police said officers will maintain a strong presence in the area over the coming days as forensic investigations continue around West Street and nearby roads. McFarlane urged members of the public not to stay silent if they witnessed anything suspicious before or after the shooting.

Bank holidays are one of the busiest times of the year, and we know that there were people in the area around West Street and Eldon Street who saw what happened or know who is responsible.

Authorities have closed West Street between Mappin Street and Westfield Terrace. Eldon Street, Westhill Lane and part of Orange Street were also shut as police carried out investigations at the scene. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Investigation Continues In Sheffield City Centre

The shooting outside the One Four One bar has shocked residents and visitors in Sheffield city centre, especially during the busy bank holiday period when nightlife venues were crowded.

Detectives are now reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding businesses and speaking with witnesses to establish the events leading up to the fatal shooting. Police have not yet released details regarding a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

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