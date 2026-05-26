WWE Raw[May 25, 2026]: Oba Femi Opens Show, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Sign Contract And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

This week’s episode of Raw is the definitive “go-home” show leading into the Clash in Italy Premium Live Event. The broadcast opens with Oba Femi, who will address the recent ambush by Brock Lesnar. High-stakes drama takes center stage as World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu finalise the contract for their upcoming Tribal Combat showdown. In tournament action, Penta defends his Intercontinental Championship against Je’Von Evans, and Bayley teams up with Lyra Valkyria to battle Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Furthermore, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce expects an appearance from Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE Raw May 25 2026 Full Match Card Details

WWE Raw Event/ Segment Superstars Opening Promo Oba Femi opens the show to respond to Brock Lesnar’s sneak attack

World Heavyweight Contract Signing World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu sign their contract for Tribal Combat Men’s Intercontinental Championship Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans Women’s Tag Team Match Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez



WWE Raw Live Streaming Timings And Broadcast Details

Broadcasting Category Official Details For Viewers Date And Day Tuesday, May 25, 2026 Official Start Time 5:30 AM IST Official Global Streaming Platform Netflix Application And Website

Oba Femi to kick off Monday Night Raw

With WWE Clash in Italy just days away, Monday Night Raw heads to the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University. After a stunning return last week—less than a month after his apparent retirement and leaving his gear in the ring at WrestleMania 42—Brock Lesnar is back and aiming for Oba Femi. Femi is set to address Lesnar’s ambush in tonight’s opening segment.

World Heavyweight Contract Signing

Additionally, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will formalize their World Heavyweight Championship clash for Sunday. Fatu, who narrowly avoided being fired last week, secured the match by invoking “Tribal Combat,” leaving Reigns with no choice but to sign.

Men’s Intercontinental Championship

Following his thrilling victory over Ethan Page at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Penta remains the Men’s Intercontinental Champion. He successfully defended his title in Fort Wayne after Page’s attempt to use an exposed steel turnbuckle ultimately backfired. Now, Penta turns his attention to his next challenger, the rising star Je’Von Evans, who earned this championship opportunity after defeating Rusev on a recent episode of Raw.

Women’s Tag Team Match

In other action, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria—fresh off their save of tag champs Paige and Brie Bella—will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. While Bayley and Lyra have their sights set on the Tag Team Championships, they remain focused on their upcoming match. Finally, WWE has confirmed that Penta will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the challenger, Je’Von Evans.