New Karnataka CM Soon? Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar’s Delhi Visit Sparks Leadership Change Speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar left for New Delhi on Monday amid renewed speculation over a possible leadership change in the state Congress government. With the Karnataka government already completing over three years in office, the Delhi visit by both top leaders has once again intensified political buzz over whether the Congress high command is preparing for a transition in the state leadership.

Delhi trip by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar sparks fresh Karnataka leadership change buzz

As per reports Siddaramaiah travelled to the national capital in a special flight along with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, while Shivakumar also separately departed for Delhi. The back-to-back visits have triggered fresh discussions inside Karnataka Congress circles over whether the party leadership is finally preparing to address the long-running power-sharing speculation between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Congress high command on Tuesday. According to Congress sources, clarity on the Chief Ministerial position in Karnataka may emerge within the next two to three days. Sources also indicated that discussions may cover several pending political matters, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle and Legislative Council polls.

Siddaramaiah says he does not know the meeting agenda despite high-stakes discussions

Despite growing speculation around a leadership change in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah maintained that he was unaware of the exact agenda of the Delhi meeting. “I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 am; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting,” Siddaramaiah told reporters before leaving.

Reports say that when asked about the ongoing leadership rumours in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah responded cautiously and said, “Speculations are always there.” His remarks, however, have done little to calm the political chatter inside Karnataka Congress, especially as questions continue over whether the party will honour an alleged rotational leadership understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Shivakumar’s Delhi visit fuels questions over possible transition plan

DK Shivakumar’s departure for Delhi added further fuel to the speculation surrounding Karnataka politics. Shivakumar, who has long been seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post, gave a brief but telling response when asked about his sudden Delhi trip. “I have to go, don’t I? Yes, I’m going (to Delhi). In certain situations, one has to go, so I am travelling to Delhi,” Shivakumar said, as per reports.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar’s supporters in Karnataka have repeatedly claimed that he would eventually take over as Chief Minister. However, despite continuous political pressure and public statements by loyalists, no leadership transition has taken place so far.

Congress leadership tries to downplay speculation around Karnataka government

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attempted to dismiss the speculation and linked the Delhi consultations primarily to organisational matters. “Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations,” Surjewala said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also avoided directly commenting on the issue. When asked about the Karnataka leadership speculation, he told ANI, “I cannot comment on this. Rahul ji will speak.” Meanwhile, some Congress workers in Karnataka have also started backing Home Minister G Parameshwara for the top post, adding another layer to the ongoing power discussions within the state unit.

(with inputs from ANI)

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