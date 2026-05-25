After Attack On Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager’s Residence, Singer’s Ludhiana Home Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has come under security concern after a fresh bomb threat was reported targeting his Ludhiana residence. The development comes just days after an alleged shooting incident was reported outside the home of his manager, adding to rising tension around the case. Security agencies have now stepped up monitoring and launched a detailed investigation into the latest threat. According to reports, the threatening email was not sent directly to Diljit Dosanjh but was received on the official email ID of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

Bomb Threat Email Sent Through Municipal Corporation Account

The message reportedly warned of explosions targeting both the singer’s Ludhiana residence and the residence and office of the city mayor. Officials acted quickly after the alert, passing the information to police and security agencies. The contents of the email also mentioned specific timings for the alleged attacks, which further raised concern among authorities.

The email is said to have been sent in the name of an alleged group calling itself the “Khalistan National Party.” Investigators are now examining whether the claim is genuine or part of a hoax designed to create panic.

Police And Security Teams Step Up Action

Following the threat, police teams along with bomb disposal squads and dog squads were immediately deployed at the locations mentioned in the email, including Diljit Dosanjh’s residence in Ludhiana.

Thorough search operations were carried out as a precaution. No explosives or suspicious items were found during the checks. Despite this, officials decided to strengthen security in and around sensitive locations while the investigation continues.

Parts of the municipal corporation building were also temporarily evacuated, and sanitization checks were conducted to ensure there was no immediate danger.

Concern After Earlier Incident At Manager’s Residence

The latest threat has surfaced shortly after an alleged firing incident outside the residence of Gurpartap Singh Kang in Haryana’s Karnal district. Reports of gunfire had triggered concern earlier this month, although police later stated that no solid evidence of shooting was found at the scene.

The incident had also drawn attention online after claims of responsibility were reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through social media, though official investigations are still ongoing.

Cyber Experts Tracking Source Of Email

Cyber crime units and intelligence agencies are now working together to trace the origin of the threatening email. Officials are analyzing digital footprints and technical data to identify the sender and verify whether the message was intended to create panic or indicate a genuine security risk.

Authorities have said the case is being treated seriously, even though no physical evidence of threat has been found so far.

No Immediate Danger, But Security Tightened

Police officials have urged people not to panic, confirming that no suspicious materials were recovered during searches at any of the locations mentioned in the email. However, security remains tightened around key sites as investigations continue.

Authorities are focusing on identifying those behind the message and understanding whether it is part of a larger pattern of threats or simply a hoax.

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