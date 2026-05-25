Do Padma Award 2026 Winners Receive Cash Prizes? Here’s What Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan And Other Awardees Actually Get

The announcement of the Padma Awards 2026 has once again aroused the question about what the recipients actually get after the creation/decorating with that highest civilian award. With the likes of Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Rohit Sharma, Uday Kotak and many more eminent personalities among the awardees of this year, many a die-hard fan has become curious to know whether there is any cash gift attached to this award.

Do Padma Award Winners Receive Any Cash Prize?

The short answer is, no. Padma Awardees are not allotted any cash prize, monthly pension, travel allowance, or any cash benefit by the Government of India.

What Do Padma Awardees Get?

Instead of benefits/gift, Padma Awardees are given the following:

Padma (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan or Padma Shri) medal

Formal certificate (Sanad), signed by the President of India

The recognition of the National Contribution towards probably their own or any other field

The award is commemorated to those who have served the country to the best of their ability and a fair share of money is not the kind of award that Padma focuses on.

No Salary, Pension or Government Financial Benefits

Padma Awardees usually do not get any of the following to their name:

Cash reward

Government salary/stipend

Annual pension

Travel benefit

Government Savings Option

The award itself is deemed the reward, which recognises the contribution of the recipient towards the nation in the fields of arts, literature, education, medicine, sports, science, social work, public affairs.

What Makes Padma Awards One of India’s Highest Honours?

The Padma Awards are the second highest civilian honour in India after Bharat Ratna. Every year Padma Awards is conferred on persons for their distinguished contribution in their field of exceptional and distinguished service.

The award is divided as follows:

Padma Vibhushan

For the most exceptional and distinguished service of the highest order.

Padma Bhushan

For the distinguished service of a high order.

Padma Shri

For the distinguished contribution in any field of activity.

Entertainment Personalities Honoured at Padma Awards 2026

This year Padma Awards was conferred on many noteworthy names from the field of entertainment.

Veteran actor and film-maker Dharmendra received Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Mammootty and Alka Yagnik were conferred Padma Bhushan. Actor R Madhavan, Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, Veteran actor Satish Shah and Theatre personality Anil Rastogi were awarded the Padma Shri.

Padma Awards 2026: 131 Honourees Recognised Across Fields

President Droupadi Murmu Conferred Padma Awards in 131 names only for 2026 as follows:

5 Padma Vibhushan Awards

13 Padma Bhushan Awards

113 Padma Shri Awards

Recipients come from varied sectors like cinema, sports, public affairs, literature, business, medicine, music and social service.

Padma Awards Ceremony Held At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Awards during Civil Investiture at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The National Awards are conferred to people who have worked beyond the norm and made a significant difference in the life of the nation and India’s cultural contributions and heritage.

Why The Padma Award Is Worth More Than Money

Though the Padma Awards do not carry any monetary value, they are among the nation’s most esteemed honours. By being awarded the Padma, recipients get national acknowledgement of their decades of contribution, hard work and success, which is all the more rewarding than the money.

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