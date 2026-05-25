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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

Ranveer Singh has finally responded after a film workers’ body reportedly imposed a ban following his exit from the much-talked-about project ‘Don 3’. The development has sparked widespread discussion across the film industry, especially among fans waiting for clarity on what really happened behind the scenes.

Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Abrupt Exit (Pc: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Abrupt Exit (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 21:13 IST

Ranveer Singh finally speaks up after a film workers’ body apparently imposed a ban due to his exit from the highly-anticipated film ‘Don 3’. The statement has left the film fraternity full of questions, especially after many of the fans are keen to know what goes on behind the scenes. The rumour started after the actor’s exit from the film was reported and it almost caused a strain between the production house and the workers’ body.  Though many rumours are out about the entire situation online but the star has finally spoken up through a formal statement.

“Prefer To Handle Professional Discussions Privately,” Says Actor

The actor’s statement is basically about handling professional stuff privately and this is indeed a hint about not wanting to drag the entire situation in front of the public. The statement is of the first statements from the actor since the issue started making news.

Ranveer Singh’s Official Spokesperson Issues Statement

Adding clarity, Singh’s official PA spokesperson gave a statement clarifying the mixed reports about the alleged ban and the actor’s exit from Don 3. They said that these matters about professional commitments would be best discussed via channels, not through public debate.

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Though no detailed information about the reasons for the exit was provided, with the clarifications thereof the rumors have been settled for now, ensuring none would go unchecked.

Industry Buzz Around Don 3 Is High

Don 3 is undoubtedly one of the most wanted films in the franchise. As the casting and production are still uncertain, the latest developments have only added to the interest.

For now, both the film’s team and Ranveer Singh appear to be maintaining a cautious approach, keeping official communication limited while the matter unfolds. As discussions continue, fans and industry watchers are waiting to see whether further clarification or resolution will emerge in the coming days.

READ MORE: After Attack On Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager’s Residence, Singer’s Ludhiana Home Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

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Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit
Tags: Bollywood film controversyBollywood industry disputeDon 3 casting newsDon 3 exit controversyranveer singhRanveer Singh spokesperson statementRanveer Singh statement

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Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

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Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

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Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

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