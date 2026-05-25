UK Weather Update: Kew Gardens Records Hottest May Day Ever at 34.8°C Amid Nationwide Heatwave Alerts

Britain witnessed its hottest May day ever on Monday after temperatures climbed to a scorching 34.8°C at Kew Gardens in southwest London, according to weather authorities. The unprecedented heat broke previous May temperature records and triggered widespread heat alerts across England.
Meteorologists said the unusually intense heatwave was caused by a combination of high pressure and warm air flowing into the UK from mainland Europe and North Africa.
Live Weather Conditions Across Key Cities
The extreme temperatures were felt across much of southern Britain, with London and nearby regions recording some of the hottest conditions of the year so far. Clear skies and dry weather allowed temperatures to rise rapidly through the afternoon.
|City
|Live Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Kew Gardens
|34.8°C
|Sunny and extremely hot
|4:57 AM
|8:59 PM
|1:11 PM
|3:42 AM
|London
|33°C
|Dry heat and clear skies
|4:59 AM
|8:56 PM
|Afternoon
|Early morning
|Manchester
|28°C
|Warm with sunshine
|5:01 AM
|9:02 PM
|Afternoon
|Dawn
|Birmingham
|30°C
|Hot and dry
|5:03 AM
|8:54 PM
|Afternoon
|Pre-dawn
Weather agencies warned that temperatures could remain unusually high over the next few days before cooler Atlantic air arrives later this week.
Yesterday vs Today: Sharp Rise in Temperatures Across England
Sunday had already brought unusually warm weather, but Monday saw temperatures rise even further. Kew Gardens recorded around 32°C a day earlier before climbing to 34.8°C, officially making it the hottest May day ever recorded in the UK.
Several major cities across England experienced a noticeable jump in temperatures within just 24 hours. Northern areas remained comparatively cooler, though still warmer than average for late May.
|City
|Yesterday
|Today
|Change
|Kew Gardens
|32.3°C
|34.8°C
|Record-breaking heat
|London
|30°C
|33°C
|Significant increase
|Birmingham
|27°C
|30°C
|Hotter conditions
|Manchester
|24°C
|28°C
|Warm surge
|Edinburgh
|18°C
|20°C
|Mild increase
Forecasters said the heatwave conditions were unusual for this time of year and reflected broader climate trends affecting Europe.
Travel and Daily Life Impact Amid Heatwave Conditions
A continuing heatwave is likely to affect transport and people’s travel in parts of England. There was also an increase in road traffic, with people travelling to beaches, parks and coastal spots to escape the heat. Officials have told drivers to take drinkable water with them and to avoid travelling during the hottest parts of the afternoon. Airlines and airport officials were also monitoring conditions closely, given the potential effects of extreme heat on aircraft operations and runway surfaces.
|City/Region
|Expected Impact
|London
|Rail delays and crowded public spaces
|Heathrow Airport
|Flight operations under monitoring
|Brighton
|Heavy beach traffic
|Southern England
|Increased heat-related health risks
Health officials urged people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours and regularly check on elderly or vulnerable people.
Heat Alerts and Weather Warnings Explained
Authorities across England issued amber heat-health alerts as temperatures soared to dangerous levels in parts of the country. Emergency services were on standby after concerns of heat exhaustion, dehydration and fire risks in dry areas.
And experts warned that thunderstorms could develop later in the week as cooler weather systems start to move towards Britain. Sudden shifts in weather could bring heavy rain and lightning to some parts after the prolonged heat.
Climate scientists said such extreme temperatures are becoming more common due to long-term global warming trends.
When Will Temperatures Cool Down?
Forecast models suggest the heatwave will ease gradually through the middle of the week, but temperatures are still likely to remain above average in many locations.
|City
|Forecast Trend
|Temperature Range
|Kew Gardens
|Hot initially, cooler later
|24°C to 35°C
|London
|Dry heat followed by showers
|23°C to 34°C
|Manchester
|Warm with occasional clouds
|20°C to 28°C
|Edinburgh
|Mild and breezy
|17°C to 22°C
Meteorologists say Atlantic systems will begin to bring cooler air into the UK, with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms later in the week.
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