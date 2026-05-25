France Child Abuse Scandal: Over 100 Schools, Daycare Centres Probed Over Rape And Assault Of Children

A massive child abuse scandal in France, reportedly involving children as young as three years old at several state nurseries and primary schools, has shocked the country and triggered serious concerns over child safety and institutional oversight. Authorities are currently investigating allegations of rape, sexual assault, physical violence and mistreatment involving school monitors employed across dozens of schools and daycare centres.

According to reports, the accused ‘monitors’ allegedly abused children during lunch breaks, nap times and after-school activities. Police are probing nearly a hundred allegations connected to the scandal, while prosecutors confirmed that multiple investigations are ongoing across Paris schools and childcare facilities.

Investigations Underway Across Schools And Daycare Centres

We have investigations underway in 84 preschools, about 20 primary schools and about 10 daycare centres, Paris’s top prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, was quoted as saying.

Beccuau also confirmed that five people have already been summoned to court as investigations continue. The revelations have intensified scrutiny of the hiring and monitoring systems used in French public schools, especially those involving temporary childcare staff working with young children.

Emmanuel Gregoire, who has publicly spoken about suffering sexual abuse himself during an after-school swimming programme in primary school, announced dozens of suspensions following the allegations. He has also pledged reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

France has been rocked by a deeply disturbing child safeguarding scandal, after dozens of state nursery and primary schools came under investigation over allegations of violence, sexual assault, and rapehttps://t.co/qhc68XNWDi — Truth Pixie (@PixieTruth) May 25, 2026

Who Are The ‘Monitors’ In French Schools?

In French state schools, ‘monitors’ are adults hired by local authorities to watch over children during breaks, naps and after-school programmes. Reports suggest that many of these workers lack professional qualifications and are increasingly employed on casual or hourly contracts.

In the wake of the scandal, Paris officials have promised to enforce tighter background checks, improved recruitment procedures and compulsory training to recognise and report child abuse and mistreatment.

The allegations against the monitors are deeply disturbing. They include accusations of screaming at children, pushing them, pulling their hair, denying them food, forcing them to eat to the point of vomiting and committing sexual abuse or rape.

Allegations Include Sexual Assault And Rape

One of the accused reportedly includes a 47-year-old school monitor charged with sexually assaulting three girls and sexually harassing nine others when they were aged 10 in 2024. Prosecutors have reportedly sought an 18-month suspended sentence and a ban preventing him from working with children in the future.

In another alleged case, a three-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a school monitor at a school in western Paris. Reports further stated that another three-year-old boy was allegedly raped by the same monitor after he had been transferred to another school following complaints regarding physical violence towards children. The two cases are being represented by lawyer Louis Cailliez, who filed police complaints earlier this year.

The scandal has prompted angry parents to form a collective called #MeTooEcoles, demanding accountability and stronger protections for children in schools. Co-founder Barka Zerouali alleged that complaints regarding child sexual abuse had long been ignored by city officials.

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