LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz

Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz

Explosions were reported in southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz as Iran-US-Qatar truce talks continue in Doha amid rising regional tensions.

Explosions Heard in Three Iranian Port Cities, Including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Jask Near Strait of Hormuz (Photo generated by AI)
Explosions Heard in Three Iranian Port Cities, Including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Jask Near Strait of Hormuz (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 03:50 IST

There were several explosions reported Tuesday in southern Iran, including the major port city of Bandar Abbas, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes at a sensitive moment as diplomatic efforts continue in the region. Iranian media reports said multiple blast-like sounds were heard in Bandar Abbas, a key southern hub for maritime trade and energy exports. The exact cause of the explosions has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Reports From Key Southern Coastal Areas

You Might Be Interested In

State-linked Fars News Agency reported that residents heard several explosion-like sounds in Bandar Abbas. The city sits along one of the busiest oil shipping routes in the world, making any disturbance in the area particularly significant. Residents reportedly experienced multiple blasts within minutes, which caused concern across nearby coastal communities. However, no official explanation has been issued by Iranian authorities so far regarding what triggered the incident.



Activity Also Reported in Nearby Coastal Towns

The IRGC-affiliated outlet also reported similar explosion-like sounds in the coastal towns of Sirik and Jask, both located along the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic value of these places is in their closeness to the main sea routes. According to the same reports, the sounds were heard across multiple points along the southern coastline, raising questions about whether the incidents were isolated or connected.

Diplomatic Talks Continue Amid Rising Tensions

According to sources cited in CNN, “intense talks” have been underway in Doha since Tuesday morning involving Qatari mediators and Iranian officials in coordination with the United States.

The discussions are reportedly focused on reducing regional tensions and advancing a possible agreement involving broader security and economic issues.

Iran-US Negotiations and Qatar’s Mediation Role

The talks are taking place in Qatar, which has played a mediating role in discussions between Iran and the United States. Negotiations may also include discussions on frozen Iranian assets and wider regional de-escalation measures, reports suggest.

ALSO READ: Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar In UK, Three People Arrested

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz
Tags: bandar abbasexplosionsGulf of OmaniranIran-US talksQatar mediationregional tensionsstrait of hormuzwest asia

RELATED News

Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures

Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar In UK, Three People Arrested

UK Weather Update: Kew Gardens Records Hottest May Day Ever at 34.8°C Amid Nationwide Heatwave Alerts

France Child Abuse Scandal: Over 100 Schools, Daycare Centres Probed Over Rape And Assault Of Children

What Are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump Wants Muslim Nations To Join Israel Deal Amid Iran Talks

LATEST NEWS

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

Maa Inti Bangaaram Trailer: Release Date, Cast And Storyline Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action Avatar

WWE Raw[May 25, 2026]: Oba Femi Opens Show, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Sign Contract And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala? Captain Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

New Karnataka CM Soon? Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar’s Delhi Visit Sparks Leadership Change Speculation

Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

How SMM Panels Help Creators & Influencers Grow Faster

What Are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump Wants Muslim Nations To Join Israel Deal Amid Iran Talks

Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz
Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz
Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz
Explosions Heard In Three Iranian Port Cities: Bandar Abbas, Sirik And Jask Near Strait Of Hormuz

QUICK LINKS