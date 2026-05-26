Who Are The 13 Servicemen Trump Honoured In Memorial Day Tribute Over Iran Conflict?

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) paid tribute to 13 US service members killed during the ongoing conflict with Iran, linking their sacrifice to efforts aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Remembering the fallen, Trump referred to Iran as the “number one state sponsor of terror” and reaffirmed that it would “never have a nuclear weapon.” He delivered the remarks during Memorial Day observances, describing the troops involved in Operation Epic Fury as having given their lives for national security objectives.

“In Operation Epic Fury, we lost 13 wonderful souls, wonderful special people. These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror will never have a nuclear weapon. Oh, and they won’t. They will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said during the Memorial Day remarks.

“For the fate of freedom on this earth, we salute you as nobody has ever been saluted before,” he added.

Tribute to fallen service member

Trump also asked the family of fallen US service member Capt. Ariana G. Savin to stand and be acknowledged, saying her sacrifice would be honored through continued military success. He said the mission’s outcome would justify the loss and pledged that her death would not be in vain.

“Ariana’s selfless gift will not be in vain. Our debt to you is everlasting, and it’s always going to end in victory. We’re having victories all over the place, more than we’ve had many, many decades,” he said.

Let’s remember the 13 American service members who lost their lives in the Iran war, along with all the brave men and women who gave their lives serving the country 🇺🇸

• Maj. John A. Klinner

• Capt. Ariana G. Savino

• Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt

• Capt. Seth R. Koval

• Capt. Curtis J. Angst

• Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons

• Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington

• Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan

• Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien

• Sgt. Declan J. Coady

• Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor

• Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens

• Capt. Cody A. Khork

Military claims and regional operations

The president said that in two recent conflicts, the US lost 13 service members in total, referencing operations involving Iran and Venezuela. He also described US military activity in Venezuela as successful, claiming no American losses and calling it a “complete and total victory.” He further stated that US operations there led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro, referring to it as a major achievement.

Diplomatic talks between US and Iran

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran continue, with discussions focused on resolving differences over Iran’s nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions as part of a potential peace framework. Negotiators are reportedly working to narrow gaps in language related to uranium enrichment and sanctions relief.

US officials continue to seek assurances that Iran will dispose of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles and abandon any path toward nuclear weapons development. Iranian representatives, however, maintain that detailed nuclear negotiations are not currently on the table and will be addressed in later rounds.

(Inputs From ANI)

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