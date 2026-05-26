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Home > World News > Did Trump Ignore Pakistan PM? Asim Munir Named, Shehbaz Sharif Missing In Abraham Accords Post

Did Trump Ignore Pakistan PM? Asim Munir Named, Shehbaz Sharif Missing In Abraham Accords Post

Trump sidelined Pakistan's Prime Minister in his recent long post on Abraham Accords by not mentioning him but only Asim Munir. The real question now is Who really runs in Pakistan?

(Via X)
(Via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 08:48 IST

US President Donald Trump has sparked political chatter following his lengthy Truth Social Post on the Abraham Accords and continuing Middle East diplomacy, during which he referred to Pakistan’s Army chief Asim Munir rather than the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In the Truth Social, Trump referred to the ongoing Iran negotiations, and that if any future agreement comes to fruition, more nations, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, should support the United States backed effort to re establish normalisation with Israel, the Abraham Accords. In the post, Trump mentions several world leaders, however Pakistan’s civilian leadership is not mentioned with Asim Munir being the only mention of a Pakistani name.

Check The Post 

What Was Written In The Post?

In his post, Trump mentioned the leaders of several countries in the region like Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates’ President Mohammed bin Zayed, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Trump, though, he did not mention Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , instead he pointed to the head of the Pakistan Army, General Syed Asim Munir, and this gave the impression that the country’s military establishment still has a kind of grip over both foreign policy and strategic matters. Once the power shift started, people began talking about it right away on social media, and in political circles, on the question of whether Trump had ‘deliberately excluded’ Pakistan’s civilian government.

Social Media Reactions 







What Are The Abraham Accords?

During Donald Trump’s first administration, the US mediated the Abraham Accords, which sought to restore diplomatic ties with Israel. During Trump’s first term, a number of diplomatic, economic, and security agreements were made with US influence. These agreements were first made between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, then Sudan, Morocco, and, more recently, Kazakhstan. The government viewed them as partially preparing the way for complete ties with Israel, and they were presented as an attempt to foster cooperation among nations in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Also Read: What Are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump Wants Muslim Nations To Join Israel Deal Amid Iran Talks

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Did Trump Ignore Pakistan PM? Asim Munir Named, Shehbaz Sharif Missing In Abraham Accords Post
Tags: Abraham Accordsasim munirdonald trumpIran talkspakistanShehbaz Sharif

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