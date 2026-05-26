Why Was Benjamin Netanyahu Taken To Hospital? Here’s What We Know

On Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he is receiving dental treatment, his office said according to Times Of Israel. The report came after Benjamin Netanyahu’s admission to the hospital was mentioned in Hebrew media, and it quickly sort of stirred fresh worries and guesswork among the public about his wellbeing. No more details were provided about the procedure or his condition, which then sparked renewed curiosity about the prime minister’s medical record and how transparent it has been over his health.

Benjamin Netanyahu Health Update

In recent years and with US-Iran-Israel war, Benjamin Netanyahu has been under heavy public scrutiny about his health, especially because of the many incidents that happened, and also because of the criticism over a long delay in sharing that sort of information. The uncertainty of the Israeli leader’s health has resurfaced numerous times, as it relates to the lack of sharing of important medical information with the public. Netanyahu’s latest hospital visit has brought the issue of his health to the fore, with social media speculating that the latest visit of the PM is the same hospital where Benjamin Netanyahu received his cancer treatment.

Benjamin Netanyahu Prostate Cancer Treatment

Last month, Benjamin Netanyahu made his long social media statement revealing that he had recently been treated at Hadassah hospital with the successful removal of a malignant prostate tumor through radiation treatment. But he admits that the diagnosis and treatment was kept secret during the recent conflict with Iran, saying Tehran could have ‘used the information for their propaganda’. Netanyahu didn’t say when he was diagnosed or when he started treatment or how long it lasted. The report was followed by his office’s annual health report, which in his office’s words wasn’t detailed medical information, had no official hospital branding, and was not clearly dated, also sparking further questions about transparency.

What Other Surgeries Did Benjamin Netanyahu Go Through?

The Israeli premier has been the subject of several medical treatments in recent years. Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized in July 2023 following the installation of a pacemaker although officials, then, said it was for the purpose of monitoring his dehydration. Subsequent reports indicate he has also been fitted with a subcutaneous heart monitor, thereby causing public debate regarding the government’s initial statements. In March 2024, Netanyahu also had surgery for a hernia and in December 2024, he had prostate removal surgery. Doctors later admitted they saw irregularities on his electrocardiogram test, but at the time they said his heart was ‘completely normal’. Israel has been the subject of speculation over its longest serving PM’s health ever since he suffered repeated bouts of illness.

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