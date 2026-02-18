LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Cancer? Israel PM's Office Breaks Silence With Major Health Update After Reports Spark Big Questions

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Cancer? Israel PM’s Office Breaks Silence With Major Health Update After Reports Spark Big Questions

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirms he does not have prostate cancer. Surgery in December 2024 was preventive for obstructive issues. His health remains stable, with manageable UTI complications and a fully functional pacemaker, allowing him to continue normal duties without restrictions.

Netanyahu’s Health Update: Prostate Cancer Rumors Debunked, Stable Recovery After Surgery
Netanyahu’s Health Update: Prostate Cancer Rumors Debunked, Stable Recovery After Surgery

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 18, 2026 12:51:15 IST

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Cancer? Israel PM’s Office Breaks Silence With Major Health Update After Reports Spark Big Questions

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a detailed medical report to end public speculation about his health condition.

The document demonstrates that Netanyahu does not have prostate cancer, which proves the medical procedure rumors that followed his recent treatment. The report states that the prime minister underwent prostate gland removal surgery in December 2024, after which all tissue samples showed no signs of cancer. 

His medical team, which includes his personal doctor and specialists from Hadassah and Sheba Medical Centers, reports that his health condition remains stable with strong vital signs.

Benjamin’s Diagnosis

The medical team confirmed that the surgical removal of Netanyahu’s prostate was a preemptive measure necessitated by obstructive conditions rather than malignancy.

The report confirms that the procedure succeeded, but the Prime Minister still deals with a urinary tract infection (UTI), which developed after his surgical procedure. He needs to follow a monitored antibiotic treatment program, which will help him recover from his ongoing inflammatory condition.

Specialists emphasized that this infection is a manageable complication and does not indicate an underlying chronic illness or any form of oncological concern.

Cardiovascular Stability

The report presents essential information about his heart condition, which developed after his 2023 cardiac pacemaker implantation and his recent urological surgery.

Prof. Roy Beinart of the Sheba Medical Center verified that Netanyahu’s cardiac profile is completely stable, with no recorded instances of arrhythmias or heart rhythm disturbances.

The device operates at full capacity because Netanyahu does not need it to sustain his essential heart functions. He can engage in all his normal activities because his condition places no limitations on his daily routine, and he can continue his responsibilities as a leader while exercising without danger to his heart health.

Also Read: Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Galgotias University Kicked Out Of AI Impact Summit 2026 After ‘Campus Robot’ Turns Out To Be Chinese Product – All About The Orion Robotic Dog & Rs 350 Crore AI Project

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Cancer? Israel PM’s Office Breaks Silence With Major Health Update After Reports Spark Big Questions

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Cancer? Israel PM’s Office Breaks Silence With Major Health Update After Reports Spark Big Questions

